Wanamingo Jacks first baseman Jacob Glarner (23) gets a lead after reaching first during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Wanamingo Jacks pitcher Alex Roosen (29) throws a pitch during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Wanamingo Jacks catcher Dylan Craig (33) tags a runner out at home off a throw from Braxton Baker during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Wanamingo Jacks shortstop Sam Roosen (24) swings at a pitch during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Wanamingo Jacks right fielder Eric Swiggum (27) reaches first base during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
After fighting their way back through elimination play with a win over Region 5C’s top-seeded Stewartville-Racine in the finale, the Wanamingo Jacks punched their ticket to the Class C state tournament and made the trip over to Bell Field in Faribault on Sunday.
The Jacks didn’t get the outcome they hoped for in their opening game against the Raymond Rockets and lost 10-2, despite a promising start.
The Jacks entered into the game as the away team against a higher-seeded Rockets team and used it to give themselves the early momentum offensively. A trio of hits from shortstop Sam Roosen, right fielder Eric Swiggum and pitcher Alex Roosen put Wanamingo ahead to open the game.
Sam Roosen singled to get on base with one out before Swiggum followed him up with a single into the outfield, which allowed Roosen to reach third. Alex Roosen stayed patient and got ahead 3-0 in the count before finding his pitch on a 3-1 count and recorded Wanamingo third consecutive single to drive Sam in.
Alex Roosen took to the mound for Wanamingo and despite giving up a leadoff single, he managed to help turn a 1-6-3 double play with the help of Sam Roosen and first baseman Jacob Glarner on the second batter of the inning. The Jacks got out of the inning with Roosen’s first strikeout of the game.
Wanamingo threatened to extend its lead in the second inning after designated hitter Brock Baker reached first on an error and ended up moving to second base, Glarner moved him up to third by reaching first on a slow grounder past the pitcher. Back-to-back strikeouts left the pair stranded on the corners.
The Rockets rallied in the bottom of the second inning, which saw a one-out single turn into the first run of the game for Raymond thanks to an RBI double off the tall left field fence. After drawing a walk, the Rockets went up 3-1 with a two-RBI double single into left field.
Sam Roosen helped the Jacks cut the lead down to one with a leadoff double into the right-center gap to start the third before reaching third on an overthrow to second while trying to pick him off. Swiggum followed Roosen up with an RBI single up the middle to make it 3-2.
Raymond had an answer in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single and an RBI double before Alex Roosen struck one out for the first out and Braxton Baker helped turn a double play by catching a fly ball in left field and throwing a runner out at home.
From there, the Jacks and the Rockets were tied up with back-to-back scoreless innings for Raymond surged for six runs in the bottom of the sixth while Wanamingo struggled to translate any more hits into runs.
Sam Roosen led the team offensively with three hits and scoring Wanamingo’s two runs. Alex Roosen and Swiggum both recorded two hits and one RBI each and Glarner added one hit. Sam and Alex Roosen both recorded one double.
Alex Roosen pitched 5.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts while surrendering 12 hits, two walks and 10 runs. Brady Anfinson pitched 2.1 innings and recorded two strikeouts while giving up two hits, no walks and no runs.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.