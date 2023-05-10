The city of Wanamingo is preparing to open its pool for the summer on June 5, after approving a schedule, proposed fees and repairs to get the facility in working order.
Though keeping the small pool behind the elementary school open during the summer is a bit of a financial drag on the city, costing approximately $50,000 each of the past two years, the City Council is determined to provide the family friendly amenity for the small community.
This year, the main repair item will be to replace the chlorine injector in the kid’s pool at a cost of roughly $3,000. Regular maintenance costs could add a few hundred dollars more to the final total — a pretty typical sum for yearly maintenance, City Administrator Michael Boulton said.
In his memo to the Council, Boulton noted that staff had conducted a survey of pool fees from neighboring cities, which came to the conclusion that the current pool fee schedule is notably more affordable in Wanamingo than in neighboring communities.
Still, the council opted to follow staff recommendations not to cut hours or increase fees this year. Boulton said that the city is trying to strike a balance between keeping the pool affordable while covering some costs through user fees.
In the past, he said that Wanamingo has charged comparable pool rates to other nearby communities, which have since increased their fees. He added that the city will likely revisit the issue of fees next year.
“We also get complaints from some people who say that our costs are too high,” he said. “We’re not some of our neighbors to the south and east that have a little bit higher incomes, and so people can afford to pay higher rates.”
Finding enough lifeguards to staff a small local pool can be a challenge, but the city started looking back in March. Boulton said that 15 lifeguards will work during the summer, 10 of whom have served as lifeguards in Wanamingo before.
In Wanamingo, a single resident pass for the season comes out to just $65 per person for residents, while a family pass is $120. Regular swim lessons run at $40 per session, and private swim lessons are available for $25 per half-hour.
Swim Lesson schedules have changed this year, according to the schedule sheet released by the city. A first series of eight sessions covering a wide variety of proficiency levels will be held from June 5-15 and a second from June 19-29 — both notably earlier than last year’s lessons.
Registration for group swimming lessons will begin on May 15 and run through June 2nd at Wanamingo City Hall. After that, interested persons are invited to sign up at the pool itself, which will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.