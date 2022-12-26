As operational and personnel costs rise amid steady growth and the recent spike in inflation, a divided Wanamingo’s City Council moved ahead with an 8.9% increase to the city levy at its final meeting of 2022.
While the increase felt by individual homeowners will be somewhat blunted by 12 new homes which have come onto the tax rolls, a majority of the $80,000 increase in the levy will be borne by taxpayers previously on the rolls.
City Administrator Michael Boulton pointed out that due to changes in property evaluations, the increases will vary significantly for each owner. In fact, since property values rose by more than the levy, a property with no valuation increase would theoretically see their taxes decline.
The bulk of the increase will go to the general fund, which will receive $415,000 in funding to just $360,00 last year. Boulton’s memo said the funding was needed to cover additional energy, insurance, street maintenance and payroll costs.
The budget includes a 21% increase to natural gas, electric and fuel, an area where the city ended up well in the red last year. Asked by Councilor Jeremiah Flotterud about the increase, Boulton said that if anything, he’s concerned that the projection could end up being too low.
While the city’s fiscal needs may be rising due to inflationary pressures, its homeowners are feeling the pinch too. The Council was divided on how to balance those concerns, with Councilor Stuart Ohr voting against the final levy as a result.
Ohr preferred the 10% levy increase that was discussed at a work session back in July and approved as the preliminary levy in August. In fact, Ohr argued that if anything, a larger increase would have been a better idea to account for increasing costs into the future.
By law, the Council wouldn’t have been able to approve a levy increase larger than the 10% it signed off on in August, but it had the option to reduce the levy increase. While Ohr wasn’t interested in a smaller levy increase, other Councilors were.
To Councilor Flotterud, the city’s $500,000 reserve seemed excessive at a time of fiscal challenges. However, Boulton warned the Council that those funds are important to maintaining the city’s bond rating and will help to cover future project and equipment costs.
Instead, a majority of the Council opted to go along with the compromise preferred by Mayor Ryan Holmes, which cut $10,000 off of the General Fund budget. Those funds had been intended to provide a surplus to cover higher than expected costs or roll over into next year.
Yet even some of those who backed the smaller property tax increase also expressed concerns about the city’s fiscal path. City Maintenance Worker Brad Kennedy warned the Council that if it did not do more to get ahead of its infrastructure needs, major financial pain could be ahead.
