As the Minnesota Legislature pieces together its bonding bill, city officials from Wanamingo and three other nearby cities are making a full court press for the inclusion of at least some funding for the proposed North Zumbro Sanitary Sewer District.
Wanamingo City Administrator Michael Boulton told the City Council that he’s visited the Capitol nine times so far, asking not only Wanamingo’s local legislators, Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, but also committee chairs and other influential legislators from across the state to prioritize funding for the project.
The proposed wastewater treatment system would replace aging wastewater treatment facilities in Goodhue, Pine Island, Wanamingo, and Zumbrota with one new wastewater treatment facility in Zumbrota, providing long-term savings for all four communities.
Two versions of the bill are on offer at the Legislature, one of which would pay for the project through bonding dollars and the other through cash. Both bills would provide $47.7 million in funding, or about half of the estimated total project cost.
While the upfront price tag may be sizable, the four communities say that it’s comparable to the cost of replacing each existing sanitary sewer facility, all of which are in rough shape. In the long term, significant savings would be found thanks to increased operational efficiency.
In the long term, securing state funding for the project is likely to mean the difference between a monthly sewer rate increase of roughly $50 and an increase of roughly $250 per month for residents of the four communities.
Both bills are sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Rep. Steve Jacob, R-Altura. Like the vast majority of communities in Greater Minnesota, all four towns are represented by Republicans at the legislature.
With DFLers in full control of the legislative process, there’s some concern that projects throughout Greater Minnesota could be in jeopardy of being deprioritized, especially after Senate Republicans blocked a proposed $1.5 billion bonding bill.
However, the proposed project has the support of the Prairie Island Indian Community and has attracted four DFL co-sponsors — Reps. Kim Hicks of Rochester and Jamie Becker-Finn of Roseville, and Sens. Liz Boldon of Rochester and Mary Kunesh of New Brighton.
Boulton ticked off a long list of other legislators he and other local officials have met on their trips to St. Paul, including House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, Rep. Ethan Cha, DFL-Woodbury, Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, Rep. Andrew Myers, R-Tonka Bay, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, and Sen. Tou Xiong, DFL-Maplewood.
A little over a month remains in the legislative session, and during that time Boulton said that he and other leaders from the four local cities plan to continue visiting the capitol a couple of times a week to build support for the project.
In addition, the communities have jointly hired a professional lobbyist through Minneapolis-based law firm Winthrop and Weinstine to advocate for the project. At the Council meeting, he also asked Councilors to email Jasinski and Daniels in support of the project.
In the House, Goodhue County is represented by two freshmen legislators in Jacob and Rep. Pam Altendorf of Red Wing. They and Daniels all voted against the initial bonding bill, frustrating Lee and the House Republican lead on Capital Investment, Rep. Dean Urdahl of Grove City.
Boulton said that support for the project has been stronger in the Minnesota Senate.
While representatives from the four cities haven’t met yet with Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, a meeting is scheduled for later this month.
“If a bill does happen we’d more than likely get on (the Senate) bill and once it’s on their bill, then it’s going to come down to negotiations,” Boulton said.
While the full $47.7 million might not be included in a bonding bill, Boulton said that even a much smaller amount could be very helpful. With just $8 million, the communities could buy the land and start preparing for the project, then return to the capitol next year for more funding.
“Next time they do a bonding bill, we can say ‘hey, we’re ready to build — you gave us the money the first time, see it through,’” he said. “That’s why it’s really important that we at least get a chunk of change for it.”