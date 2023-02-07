Volunteers at the American Red Cross blood drive Monday at the Kenyon VFW noted there were not many young donors.
Kelly Irish was among the volunteers who supported the drive and noticed the donors skewed toward an older demographic.
That's not unusual, according to a USA Today report that noted 60% of all donations are made by people over the age of 40.
CDC data shows that men also are overrepresented in blood donations, with 8% of men donating blood compared to just under 3% of women. Males are also more likely to have type O blood, which is the universal blood type.
The VFW hosted a six-hour blood drive Monday staffed by American Red Cross professionals and supported by volunteers.
Donors had the option to provide whole blood or “power red.” A donation of power red takes significantly longer than a standard blood donation. It's a process in which your red blood cells are separated from the rest of you blood, which is then returned to you. These donations are very helpful as most of the blood used in blood transfusions is red blood cells.
Prior to donation there is a series of questions which donors are asked to answer, which takes about as long as a whole blood donation itself.
In order to hasten the donation, donors are given a squishy ball wrapped in plastic to either squeeze or roll around in their hand. This is intended to increase blood flow.
The shelf life of red blood cells is only 42 days, so American Red Cross officials say it is crucial that donation is constant.
The Kenyon VFW will next hold a blood drive on April 3. To sign up or to find other blood donation opportunities in the region, go to redcrossblood.org/give.