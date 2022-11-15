At the Kenyon-Wanamingo school gym, students gathered to honor our country's veterans. 

KWVeterans18.JPG

The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard were present at the K-W Veterans Day festivities. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
KWVeterans4.JPG

The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard presented the folded flag on Veterans Day. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
KWVeterans10.JPG

The flags were mounted at the back of the gym closest to the Color Guard. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
KWVeterans7.JPG

Lieutenant Colonel Craig Benson gave a speech at the K-W Veterans Day event. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
KWVeterans11.JPG

Kenyon Veterans Color Guard stood behind the students who brought in the flags. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
KW Veterans1.JPG

The Kenyon Color Guard salutes the folded flag presented at the Veterans Day ceremony at Kenyon Wanamingo High School. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128. 

Tags

Load comments