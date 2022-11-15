At the Kenyon-Wanamingo school gym, students gathered to honor our country's veterans.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard hosted a series of events on Friday. After coffee and rolls at the VFW, celebrations moved to the school.
Students took their seats in the bleachers and the color guard marched in across the gym where they presented the flags. The K-W band played "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the flags were placed in holders.
Flags for each military branch were marched in by K-W students as the K-W band performed the "Armed Forces Medley." Before the main speech, the K-W choir performed “Thank You Soldiers” and “God Bless America.”
Following these performances, K-W graduate, retired Chaplain Lt. Col. Craig A. Benson, spoke to the students and veterans who attended the Veterans Day festivities. Benson was an aviator for the U.S. Air Force. He recorded 1,500 flight hours in B-52 and C-17 bomber planes. Benson later became an Air Force chaplain and was stationed at several churches throughout his tenure.
"We think of those who served and are serving. We think of those families who serve alongside their loved ones. Service is the key word I want you to remember today. Service and sacrifice,"Benson said. "Service is the act of helping. Some might describe it as a contribution to the welfare of others. Service is putting our beliefs and values into action."
Benson had the crowd say this last line twice, saying it was the most important message everyone should take away from his speech that day. "I look forward to seeing our youth as they grow, as they mature, as they serve, as they lead, as they pick up the baton of service in various ways."
In attendance was an honored veteran, Harland Rosvold. He served in WWII in the Pacific Theater, seeing combat in Iwo Jima.
As program concluded, Erin Christianson played taps and the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard marched the flags out of the gymnasium.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.