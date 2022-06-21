A variety of products — homemade, handcrafted and homegrown — were available for Kenyon area residents to purchase Thursday afternoon. 

Farmers Market 10.JPG

Shoppers visit one of the Kenyon Farmers Market vendors Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Kenyon Park and Rec members announced their newest endeavor early last month. The first date of the market, originally scheduled for May 19, was canceled due to severe weather threats. 

Close to 10 vendors participated in the city's first farmers market of the season at First Evangelical Church parking lot. The next market date is set for Thursday, July 21. 

Farmers Market 9.JPG

The Kenyon Farmers Market takes place in the First Evangelical Church parking lot. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Park and Rec members were pleased with the turnout of the first market, and thanked all the vendors and shoppers who made the first market a success via the organization's Facebook page. 

Farmers Market 1.JPG

Along with produce, shoppers could purchase homemade rugs and plants. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Among the handful of vendors was Kenyon resident Mark J. Kindseth with his custom made wooden bowls. 

Farmers Market 7.JPG

Mark J. Kindseth with his selection of wooden bowls. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Kindseth said he's been woodworking all of his life, and took interest in participating in the market after reading about it in the newspaper. He has participated in a few craft sales during Rose Fest, and has a big selection of bowls to get into shopper's hands. 

While he has extensive experience with woodworking itself, he has been making the wooden bowls for about six years and has made more than 200 bowls over those years. 

Farmers Market 11.JPG

Mary’s Angels Alzheimers of Owatonna participate in the June 16 Kenyon Farmers Market. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Of the Thursday market, Kindseth said he enjoyed meeting the shoppers and learning about the interest they have in woodworking. 

Farmers Market 5.JPG

Floral arrangements from one of the vendors. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Pleased with his experience in the first market, Kindseth plans to participate in the remaining four farmers markets.

Plants, rugs, canned goods, and baked goods were among other items available for purchase at the farmers market. 

Farmers Market 3.JPG

Canned goods were among a variety of homemade items available for purchase. (Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128.

