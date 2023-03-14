Three Faribault residents allegedly went into a Wanamingo residence and tried to drag out one of its occupants. One of the home invaders threw a table at the homeowner before they fled, the charges allege.
Yadira Wall, 39, Rigoberto Ortiz, 42, and Brian Kenneth Masso, 42, each are charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct.
A woman who was staying at the house with her boyfriend called police a little before 11 p.m. Thursday and said people were trying to get into the house. While police were en route the woman said her boyfriend’s mother had gotten in and was assaulting her boyfriend.
The alleged intruders were gone by the time Goodhue County Sheriff deputies arrived, according to a court complaint.
The boyfriend told deputies that Wall, who is his mother; Masso, who is his mother’s boyfriend; and Ortiz, who is his uncle, came and told him to come home. They reportedly came inside and tried to pull him outside. He said his memory then got foggy but he remembers his mother throwing a table at his girlfriend’s roommate.
The roommate told deputies she was awakened by someone repeatedly ringing the doorbell. When she answered a man asked for her roommate’s boyfriend. When the boyfriend came to the door, the roommate said the visitors tried to pull the boyfriend outside and then pushed their way inside.
The roommate said she yelled at the intruders to leave and the woman swore at her and picked up a small wooden table and threw it at her. The roommate had a large bump on her arm where she said she was struck, according to the court complaint.
A security camera inside the residence captured some of the scuffle and the table being thrown, the charges say.
Ortiz and Masso were located and arrested Friday. Bail was set at $500 and they were given orders to make first court appearances next month.
Wall’s current whereabouts are unknown. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
