The Kenyon-Wanamingo high school band hosted its annual benefit dinner at the Kenyon VFW. In 2010, parents of band students launched the first benefit dinner to help financially support the band program. All funds from this dinner go to the K-W fifth to 12th grade band programs.
Around two dozen students and parents alike were in attendance to help prepare meals, deliver them and hand out tickets. The line for food stretched out the door. Guests purchased meals, made donations and handed in pre-paid meal tickets for the buffet style dinner.
Meals served included pulled-pork sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw and baked apples.
Once guests got their food, they took a seat at one of the many tables adorned with flowers and old musical instruments as the vases.
Claire Larson, the program’s band director, has been out on a leave of absence for the fall semester, leaving longterm substitute band director, Michael Berger, to take her place as the dinner’s host. Berger credits Larson for “getting the ball rolling” as well as building the community that surrounds the band.
“Our parent volunteer community is absolutely amazing,” Berger said. “It’s a good thing that our community comes forward to support the band program so generously.”
Kristi Vierling has seen it all from both perspectives as a parent volunteer and as a former band member. Vierling played the clarinet in high school, and now her daughter, who also volunteered that night, plays clarinet for the K-W band. Quite literally, Vierling’s daughter plays the same instrument she did. She passed down the clarinet she played.
“I love it,” Vierling said. “It’s fun to see a great turnout from the community.”
Berger and all volunteers prepared to feed 400 guests on Friday. The crew of students and parents arrived at the VFW four hours before the doors opened for the benefit dinner all to cook the food, set up the tables and decorate the halls.
The dinner operated like a smooth conveyor belt. Each person stationed behind his or her designated food tray served food quickly, with a smile and a jovial greeting. Working behind the scenes, volunteers filled to-go boxes and wrapped plates in tin-foil for those wanting to take some food home.
“There’s been a lot of communications work,” Berger said. “Telling people what to bring, when and where. Never having been behind the scenes before, it’s just been a lot to keep track of.”
Price of admission was $10 for most, $5 for elementary children and free for the youngest guests. Anyone was welcome.
