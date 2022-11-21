KW Band 2.JPG

Longterm substitute band director Michael Berger posed with a baritone decoration stuffed with flowers at the K-W band benefit dinner.

The Kenyon-Wanamingo high school band hosted its annual benefit dinner at the Kenyon VFW. In 2010, parents of band students launched the first benefit dinner to help financially support the band program. All funds from this dinner go to the K-W fifth to 12th grade band programs.

Students served up meals that included pulled-pork sandwiches.
Parents and students volunteered at the K-W band benefit dinner on Friday. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
One of the many decorations at the K-W band benefit dinner included old instruments and flowers. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

