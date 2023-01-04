Many students across Minnesota are facing a mental health crisis, according to the results of a recent survey. The data is slightly less concerning for students in the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District.
Results of the new Minnesota Student Survey show a steady decline in student mental health since 2016.
Of the students surveyed statewide, 29% reported long-term mental health problems, up from 23% in 2019 and 18% in 2016.
In the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, 23% of eighth graders, 30% of ninth graders and 21% 11th graders reported at least one long-term mental health concern.
Statewide the increase in mental health issues is most stark among girls. In 2013, 16% of female students reported having mental health issues. That number jumped to 45% in 2022.
Girls, as a result of depression and anxiety, also are missing class in larger numbers than their male counterparts. Among the ninth graders surveyed, 23% of girls missed class due to feeling sad, hopeless, anxious, stressed or angry. Only 7% of boys missed school for those same reasons.
When asked about suicide, only 6% of Kenyon-Wanamingo 11th graders said they’d ever seriously contemplated suicide. The number jumped to 42% for eighth graders and 41% for ninth graders.
“These results indicate the pandemic fueled and worsened ongoing trends of our teens reporting long-term mental health problems,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health, Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “It will take more research to know the interplay of all the factors, but it is clear that this is a crisis, and Minnesotans, lawmakers and families need to focus resources and attention in and outside of schools to give our children and their families the connections, supports, stable environments and opportunities they need for a sense of well-being about their lives and futures.”
Experiences at home have slightly improved for Minnesota youths. Prescription drug use, and verbal and physical abuse are all significantly down from the last report. The survey shows an increase in three grades of students who believe their parents care about them.
Educational engagement is down 15% since 2013. While more students believe their teachers care about them, their sense of value and appreciation has fallen across all four grades.
The survey also allowed students to self-identify their gender, and about 11% of students in eighth grade or higher identified themselves as transgender, gender-fluid, nonbinary, “two spirit,” unsure or didn’t answer the gender question. Of those students, 63% of them reported long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems.
Students who identified as LGBQ+ were three times more likely to report seriously considering suicide and four times more likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers.
Weekly bullying rose in all four grades, with cyberbullying also increasing in most grades statewide. In K-W, 81% of fifth graders, 69% of eighth graders, 56% of ninth graders and 53% of 11th graders said they had been bullied at least once in the prior month. The percentages who were bullied daily dropped to 17%, 14%, 10% and 3%, respectively.
A bright spot in 2022’s survey is a decrease in risky behaviors. Fewer students are having sex and when they are, it’s with fewer partners. Only 2% of Minnesota’s ninth graders reported smoking in 2022, a significant drop from 2001’s high of 20%. Even e-cigarettes and vapes, which are more commonly used, are used by 12% fewer students. Alcohol consumption is lower, too, down 6% from 2019. Marijuana use is also down, from 16% to 12%.