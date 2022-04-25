The Straight River Art Festival, which is a new event three years in the making, is set to make its debut on Saturday, May 21 at Heritage Park in downtown Faribault. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it will feature work by 15 local artists.
With its roots in the Blue Collar Festival, which is slated for Aug. 10-14, the art festival was originally part of the Blue Collar Festival since 2008.
“Over the years, the Blue Collar Festival became more about music and the BBQ, and we felt it had reached the point where the art festival portion was no longer the focus and we wanted to take it out entirely,” said Tami Resler, one of the Straight River Art Festival coordinators.
“When the Paradise Center for the Arts decided that they no longer wanted to be in charge of the festival, Jessia Prill, who owns Fleur de Lis gallery, asked me if I would work with her and take the arts festival and make it its own event.”
Resler and Prill started to formulate the plans for the new Straight River Arts Festival in 2019 and were set to have the initial event in 2020 before their plans were thwarted by COVID.
“We actually wanted to do this in 2020, we started planning this in 2019 and then of course, COVID hit and that was the end of that,” Resler said “So this is something that we’ve been working on for a few years, and now we are starting to see people coming out and going to things again. We feel like we are safe now to do it, and we are moving forward with those plans we started three years ago.”
Those plans call for an art festival that will highlight the works of local artists from Faribault, Northfield and surrounding communities. The show will feature a variety of artistic genres including stained glass, pottery, jewelry, paintings, handblown glass, fashion and photography.
“Jessica and I really believe in bringing art out into the public and allowing people the opportunity to have actual handmade art in their homes, to meet artists, and get to see who in their community are doing these creative things, because there is so much of it out there,” Resler said. “Jessica (Pril) has a long history of doing that at her gallery, and I run the Studio Art Tour, so between the two of us it is just a passion of ours to bring the arts to the public, and at the same time give people something fun to do.”
Prill added her thoughts to the motivation behind the creation of the new event.
“My goal with the gallery (Fleur de Lis) and the festival is to make art accessible in this area and not have it be intimidating. I want to make people be involved in the arts and feel like they can get into it easier,” Prill said.
The festival will have booths set up for each artist, which allows them to offer demonstrations of their art being created, displays of their work for sale and a chance to meet and talk with the artists. The Paradise Center for the Arts will also have a children’s art activity set up during the festival and a local food truck will offer refreshments and things to eat for the festival goers.
“This is definitely artists only. We don’t have any purchased products, it is a pure art festival,” Prill said. “We are partnering with the Paradise (Arts Center) to bring awareness to people about the Paradise and embrace art as a whole for the community.”
Resler added, “The festival will be a fun place for people to bring their kids and have something to do and enjoy the time outside with other people in the community and their families.”
Prill and Resler both hope the Straight River Arts Festival will be a permanent fixture on Faribault’s event calendar and that it will help inspire and grow an appreciation for the arts in the community.
“If I have learned one thing from my years of running the Studio ARTour, when people are exposed to art and when they start to understand it, it really sparks their own creativity and we hope that it will make more people want to create art,” said Resler who has guided the area’s fall Studio ARTour, which will celebrated its 17th year in 2021. “People will want to go to the Paradise and take classes, people will want to go to Fleur de Lis to buy art, become artists and become people who want art in their lives.”
Resler indicated there are still spots open for artists to participate in this year’s show but they will need to contact the festival organizers in the next week since there is a juried selection process. Artists interested in participating in this year’s show or future Straight River Arts Festivals can contact the organizers at straightriverartfestival@gmail.com
“We want to make this its own thing and get it going this year, and hopefully it will have legs and become something like the Studio ARTour,” Resler said.