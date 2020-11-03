Class 6A
1. Lakeville South (4-0) beat Lakeville North 35-15.
2. Eden Prairie (4-0) beat Edina 42-0.
3. St. Michael-Albertville (4-0) beat Prior Lake 43-37.
4. East Ridge (3-0) beat Woodbury 20-14.
5. Woodbury (2-2) lost to East Ridge 20-14.
6. Prior Lake (2-2) lost to St. Michael-Albertville 43-37.
7. Farmington (4-0) beat Roseville 42-7.
8. Rosemount (3-0) beat Champlin Park 27-13.
9. Maple Grove (3-1) beat Osseo 31-7.
(tie) Lakeville North (1-2) lost to Lakeville South 35-15.
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) beat Apple Valley 15-0.
2. Owatonna (3-1) lost to Monticello 7-6.
3. Moorhead (4-0) beat Apollo 21-0.
4. Rogers (3-1) lost to Moorhead 21-0.
5. Mankato West (4-0) beat Mayo 41-17.
6. Andover (4-0) beat St. Francis 41-0.
7. Chanhassen (3-0) beat Chaska 25-20.
8. Chaska (2-2) lost to Chanhassen 25-20.
9. Mahtomedi (3-1) beat South St. Paul 34-0.
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-1) beat Hopkins 47-21.
Class 4A
1. Hutchinson (3-1) lost to Willmar 28-24.
2. Orono (4-0) beat Waconia 26-6.
3. Marshall (3-1) lost to Waseca 21-7.
4. Fridley (4-0) beat Mound Westonka 34-3.
(tie) Rocori (4-0) beat Becker 14-13.
6. Becker (2-1) lost to Rocori 14-13.
7. Detroit Lakes (4-0) beat Perham 28-10.
8. Byron (4-0) beat Mankato East 34-18.
9. Jordan (4-0) beat Belle Plaine 55-0.
10. Cloquet (3-1) lost to Hermantown 31-30.
(tie) Grand Rapids (3-0)
(tie) Willmar (3-1) beat Hutchinson 28-24.
Class 3A
1. Annandale (4-0) beat Foley 26-13.
2. Cannon Falls (4-0) did not play.
3. Albany (4-0) beat Kasson-Mantorville 42-7.
4. Pierz (4-0) beat Minnewaska 14-6.
5. Waseca (3-1) beat Marshall 21-7.
6. Mora (4-0) beat Esko 40-18.
(tie) Rockford (3-1) lost to Maple River 23-20.
8. Litchfield (4-0) beat Dassel-Cokato 15-13.
9. Rochester Lourdes (3-1) beat Stewartville 28-27.
10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0)vs. East Grand Forks, canc.
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (3-0) beat Chatfield 33-6.
2. Minneapolis North (4-0) beat St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy-Blake 38-33.
3. Blue Earth Area (4-0) beat Pipestone 42-13.
4. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) lost to Aitkin 36-20.
5. Barnesville (4-0) beat West Central Area-Ashby 41-0.
6. Chatfield (3-1) lost to Caledonia 33-6.
7. Paynesville (3-1) lost to Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 34-30.
8. Redwood Valley (3-1) beat Jackson County Central 28-14.
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-2) lost to Maple Lake 26-22.
10. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (4-0) beat Paynesville 34-30.
Class A
1. Blooming Prairie (3-0) did not play.
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-0) beat Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 20-3.
3. Minneota (4-0) beat Lakeview 7-6.
4. Dawson-Boyd (4-0) beat RTR 20-12.
5. Mayer Lutheran (4-0) beat United South Central 33-0.
6. Browerville (3-1) lost to Benson 45-6.
7. BOLD (4-0) beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35-21.
8. Breckenridge (4-0) beat Royalton 41-8.
9. Murray County Central (4-0) beat Adrian 29-6.
10. Wabasso (3-1) beat Sleepy Eye 28-6.
Class 9-MAN
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0) beat Edgerton-Ellsworth 36-0.
2. Stephen-Argyle (4-0) beat Clearbrook-Gonvick 46-14.
3. Grand Meadow (4-0) beat Southland 22-11.
4. South Ridge (4-0) beat Cherry 32-20.
5. Southland (3-1) lost to Grand Meadow 22-11.
6. Mountain Lake Area (2-2) lost to Renville County West 43-14.
7. Hancock (4-0) beat Rothsay 50-0.
8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) did not play.
9. Renville County West (4-0) beat Mountain Lake Area 43-14.
(tie) Win-E-Mac (3-1) beat Fertile-Beltrami 50-12.