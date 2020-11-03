Class 6A

1. Lakeville South (4-0) beat Lakeville North 35-15.

2. Eden Prairie (4-0) beat Edina 42-0.

3. St. Michael-Albertville (4-0) beat Prior Lake 43-37.

4. East Ridge (3-0) beat Woodbury 20-14.

5. Woodbury (2-2) lost to East Ridge 20-14.

6. Prior Lake (2-2) lost to St. Michael-Albertville 43-37.

7. Farmington (4-0) beat Roseville 42-7.

8. Rosemount (3-0) beat Champlin Park 27-13.

9. Maple Grove (3-1) beat Osseo 31-7.

(tie) Lakeville North (1-2) lost to Lakeville South 35-15.

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) beat Apple Valley 15-0.

2. Owatonna (3-1) lost to Monticello 7-6.

3. Moorhead (4-0) beat Apollo 21-0.

4. Rogers (3-1) lost to Moorhead 21-0.

5. Mankato West (4-0) beat Mayo 41-17.

6. Andover (4-0) beat St. Francis 41-0.

7. Chanhassen (3-0) beat Chaska 25-20.

8. Chaska (2-2) lost to Chanhassen 25-20.

9. Mahtomedi (3-1) beat South St. Paul 34-0.

10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-1) beat Hopkins 47-21.

Class 4A

1. Hutchinson (3-1) lost to Willmar 28-24.

2. Orono (4-0) beat Waconia 26-6.

3. Marshall (3-1) lost to Waseca 21-7.

4. Fridley (4-0) beat Mound Westonka 34-3.

(tie) Rocori (4-0) beat Becker 14-13.

6. Becker (2-1) lost to Rocori 14-13.

7. Detroit Lakes (4-0) beat Perham 28-10.

8. Byron (4-0) beat Mankato East 34-18.

9. Jordan (4-0) beat Belle Plaine 55-0.

10. Cloquet (3-1) lost to Hermantown 31-30.

(tie) Grand Rapids (3-0)

(tie) Willmar (3-1) beat Hutchinson 28-24.

Class 3A

1. Annandale (4-0) beat Foley 26-13.

2. Cannon Falls (4-0) did not play.

3. Albany (4-0) beat Kasson-Mantorville 42-7.

4. Pierz (4-0) beat Minnewaska 14-6.

5. Waseca (3-1) beat Marshall 21-7.

6. Mora (4-0) beat Esko 40-18.

(tie) Rockford (3-1) lost to Maple River 23-20.

8. Litchfield (4-0) beat Dassel-Cokato 15-13.

9. Rochester Lourdes (3-1) beat Stewartville 28-27.

10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0)vs. East Grand Forks, canc.

Class 2A

1. Caledonia (3-0) beat Chatfield 33-6.

2. Minneapolis North (4-0) beat St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy-Blake 38-33.

3. Blue Earth Area (4-0) beat Pipestone 42-13.

4. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) lost to Aitkin 36-20.

5. Barnesville (4-0) beat West Central Area-Ashby 41-0.

6. Chatfield (3-1) lost to Caledonia 33-6.

7. Paynesville (3-1) lost to Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 34-30.

8. Redwood Valley (3-1) beat Jackson County Central 28-14.

(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-2) lost to Maple Lake 26-22.

10. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (4-0) beat Paynesville 34-30.

Class A

1. Blooming Prairie (3-0) did not play.

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-0) beat Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 20-3.

3. Minneota (4-0) beat Lakeview 7-6.

4. Dawson-Boyd (4-0) beat RTR 20-12.

5. Mayer Lutheran (4-0) beat United South Central 33-0.

6. Browerville (3-1) lost to Benson 45-6.

7. BOLD (4-0) beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35-21.

8. Breckenridge (4-0) beat Royalton 41-8.

9. Murray County Central (4-0) beat Adrian 29-6.

10. Wabasso (3-1) beat Sleepy Eye 28-6.

Class 9-MAN

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0) beat Edgerton-Ellsworth 36-0.

2. Stephen-Argyle (4-0) beat Clearbrook-Gonvick 46-14.

3. Grand Meadow (4-0) beat Southland 22-11.

4. South Ridge (4-0) beat Cherry 32-20.

5. Southland (3-1) lost to Grand Meadow 22-11.

6. Mountain Lake Area (2-2) lost to Renville County West 43-14.

7. Hancock (4-0) beat Rothsay 50-0.

8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) did not play.

9. Renville County West (4-0) beat Mountain Lake Area 43-14.

(tie) Win-E-Mac (3-1) beat Fertile-Beltrami 50-12.

