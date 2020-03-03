About half of Minnesota Diversified Industries’ employees have a disability of some sort, and the integrated environment allows them to not only excel professionally, but also personally.
“I feel comfortable working there … I am respected and I have friends,” said Kristie Armbruster, who began working at MDI in 1988. “It allows me to advance my skill set, take on new challenges, and grow.”
A bill, sponsored by Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL-Hibbing), would appropriate $350,000 in Fiscal Year 2021 to Minnesota Diversified Industries, making up the difference between the amount requested and the amount received last year.
The House Jobs and Economic Development Finance Division held the bill over Tuesday for possible inclusion in a supplemental budget bill.
A companion is sponsored by Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) and awaits action by the Senate Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee.
Minnesota Diversified Industries was appropriated $100,000 in the 2019 House omnibus jobs and economic development, energy and climate law. It received $450,000 in 2017 and 2015.
Because of the unmet need, MDI has had to cut four employment and support positions and is looking to trim another $200,000 in expenses. While it has tried to secure private donations, it has had “limited success,” Sandstede said.
The nonprofit has four locations: Minneapolis, Hibbing, Cohasset, and Grand Rapids, where it produces plastic products, assembles medical devices, and provides other services, including packaging, shrink wrapping, and inspection.
Employees with disabilities have at least one significant functional limitation, and often wouldn’t qualify for other programs, supporters said.
“You do great work … and you don’t fit the model,” Rep. Tim Mahoney (DFL-St. Paul) said. “This is one of those times where direct appropriation is appropriate.”
The organization’s workforce development model makes sense and it works, providing $4.80 in value to the state for every $1 invested, said Jeanne Eglinton, director of employment services for MDI.
“It is an opportunity for successful employment” in a “respectful and inclusive environment,” she said.
People are matched to jobs based on their specific skills and abilities. If someone applies to work at MDI, but there isn’t a job that fits, then Eglinton will still work with them to find employment, said President and CEO Peter McDermott.