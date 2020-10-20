Two items of note for the arts made the news late last week and over the weekend.
First, the long, strange trip of the nearly $2-billion 2020 Minnesota bonding bill ended well for several arts and culture organizations. Among those that will receive funding for construction projects are the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes ($1.85 million), the Chatfield Center for the Arts ($8.7 million), Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth ($204,000), the Hull Rust Mine View in Hibbing (a view of the “Grand Canyon of the North,” $1.3 million), and an outdoor performance venue on the riverfront in north Minneapolis ($12.5 million).
Others include German Park Amphitheater in New Ulm ($300,000), the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center in Duluth $1.5 million), the Humanities Center in St. Paul ($750,000), the Playwrights’ Center in St. Paul ($850,000), the Victoria Theater Arts Center in St. Paul ($2.4 million) and the Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul ($2 million), the American Indian Center in Minneapolis ($2.6 million) and Juxtaposition Arts in Minneapolis ($1 million).
Wait – isn’t the Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis? Not for much longer. With help from the bonding bill, it plans to open a new artist center at 710 Raymond Ave. in St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone in 2021-22, its 50th anniversary season. The new building will more than double the nonprofit’s square footage. Producing artistic director Jeremy Cohen said in a statement, “The end result: access – access to space for the public; access to education for students; access to paid opportunities for artists; and access to new writers for theaters around the world.”
Second, the University of Minnesota’s College of Science and Engineering and the Minnesota Orchestra jointly released a research brief with this encouraging headline: “Musical instruments don’t spread aerosols as far as you might think.” This could signal some much-needed good news for rehearsals and performances by orchestras worldwide.
Musicians who play wind instruments expel air that contains aerosol particles and droplets that can spread the coronavirus. But CSE researchers found they typically don’t travel farther than 1 foot. Physical distancing, masks for instruments called “bell barriers” (which the U of M is already trying with its marching band) and portable air filters can help reduce the risk.
Led by Department of Mechanical Engineering associate professor Jiarong Hong, researchers found that the trumpet was the highest-risk instrument. (We had read earlier that the flute posed the highest risk.) The instruments in order, from low risk to intermediate to high: tuba (low); bassoon, piccolo, flute, bass clarinet, French horn (aerosol concentrations in the range of normal breathing); clarinet (concentrations in the range of speaking); bass trombone and oboe (just above the range of speaking); trumpet (significantly higher than breathing or speaking).
Using information from this research, the orchestra has made a plan to gradually increase the number of musicians on stage. At the moment, its livestreamed performances feature small groups of up to 25 musicians. Pre-pandemic numbers were closer to 90. We won’t see that many musicians all at once anytime soon, but we can expect to see more – spaced out at distances of 6-9 feet onstage, with a large extension added to the lip of the stage, the use of bell barriers and air filters, and all string and percussion players masked.
The research results will be shared with school groups and other ensembles. Here’s the report published in the Journal of Aerosol Science.