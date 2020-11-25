Class A Teams
1. LPGE-Browerville (5)
2. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4)
3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5)
4. Minnewaska Area (5)
5. GMLOS (1)
6. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6)
7. Canby (3)
8. Jackson County Central (3)
9. Minneota (3)
10. Blue Earth Area (2)
11. Chatfield (1)
12. Kimball Area (4)
Lean and Mean
Kenyon-Wanamingo (2), West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6), Dover-Eyota (1), Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (8), United North Central (8), Royalton/Upsala (7), Aitkin (7), Medford (2), Crookston (8)
Class A Individuals
106 pounds
Note: 106 pounds will have six wrestlers until the Dec. 13 rankings.
1. Nolan Ambrose, Jackson County Central (3) 9
2. Daunte Yost, Fertile-Beltrami (8) 12
3. Byron Getchell, United South Central (2) 8
4. Tommy Elwood, Medford (2) 8
5. Edwyn Gonzalez, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 8
6. Jude Olson, Border West (6) 10
113 pounds
1. Anthony Romero, GMLOS (1) 12
2. Jevon Williams, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 9
3. Bryce Sonnek, United South Central (2) 12
4. Brayan Anaya, Adrian (3) 11
5. Lane Fink, Canby (3) 10
6. David Revering, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6) 9
7. Nathan Trotter, Aitkin (7) 9
8. Hunter Gruchow, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6) 8
9. Cole Sykora, Border West (6) 10
10. Devin Carter, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3) 9
120 pounds
1. Marshall Larson, Aitkin (7) 11
2. Alex Helgeson, Medford (2) 10
3. Hudson Burnett, Pipestone Area (3) 9
4. Ethan Bowman, Crookston (8) 10
5. Ryan Jensen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 9
6. Deagen Captain, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6) 10
7. Caleb Boese, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (4) 8
8. Eli Kruse, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola (2) 9
9. Eli Larson, Border West (6) 10
10. Austin Kiecker, BOLD (5) 9
126 pounds
1. Derek Steele, Sibley East (4) 12
2. Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston (1) 11
3. Walker Bents, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11
4. Ethan Hendrickson, United North Central (8) 11
5. Gavin Winter, Kimball Area (4) 10
6. Zach Brown, Crookston (8) 12
7. Cole Holien, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 11
8. Braden Thom, LPGE-Browerville (5) 11
9. Chase Magaard, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (5) 10
10. Cohen Wiste, GMLOS (1) 10
132 pounds
1. Drayden Morton, Sibley East (4) 11
2. Ayden Horner, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3) 11
3. Coy Gunderson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (5) 11
4. Easton McCrory, Minnewaska Area (5) 11
5. Boden Simon, Maple River (2) 11
6. Ty Peterson, Blue Earth Area (2) 12
7. Nolan Dans, Crookston (8) 12
8. Simon Snyder, Wadena-Deer Creek (6) 10
9. Will Gorecki, Royalton/Upsala (7) 10
10. Cael Lorentz, LPGE-Browerville (5) 12
138 pounds
1. John Paul Fitzpatrick, Crosby-Ironton (7) 10
2. Brady Holien, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 11
3. Alex Nelson, Kimball Area (4) 12
4. Lucas Winfield, GMLOS (1) 12
5. Carter Meiners, LPGE-Browerville (5) 12
6. Garrett Undeberg, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (8) 12
7. Thomas Freking, Jackson County Central (3) 10
8. Cameron Weiland, Crookston (8) 12
9. Carson Kullhem, Aitkin (7) 11
10. Kade Lozinski, Minneota (3) 11
145 pounds
1. Landon Gode, LPGE-Browerville (5) 11
2. Charley Elwood, Medford (2) 10
3. Kade Sammons, Windom/Mountain Lake (3) 12
4. Blaine Fischer, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11
5. Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota (1) 10
6. Jacob Leibold, Royalton/Upsala (7) 11
7. Donavon Felten, GMLOS (1) 11
8. Dane Niemi, New York Mills (6) 11
9. Aidan Ruddy, Breckenridge (6) 11
10. Anthony Sykora, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6) 10
152 pounds
1. Payton Handevidt, Jackson County Central (3) 11
2. Mason Gode, LPGE-Browerville (5) 12
3. Rece Voigt, GMLOS (1) 12
4. Jonah Gruenes, Minneota (3) 11
5. Joe Anderson, Springfield (3) 12
6. Jason Koehn, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6) 12
7. Eion Ness, United North Central (8) 11
8. Micah Hamson, United South Central (2) 12
9. Jake Mortensen, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 11
10. Alec Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo (2) 12
160 pounds
1. Jordan Lohse, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6) 12
2. Daniel Smith, GMLOS (1) 12
3. Seth Goetzinger, Chatfield (1) 12
4. Zack Holtz, Kimball Area (4) 12
5. Damon Ferguson, Red Lake County Central (8) 10
6. Dane Schoenborn, Fosston/Bagley (8) 12
7. Adam Zosel, Benson (5) 12
8. Bray Olson, Kenyon-Wanamingo (2) 12
9. Gabe Gorecki, Royalton/Upsala (7) 11
10. Gabe Krick, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3) 12
170 pounds
1. Carter Sorenson, Fosston/Bagley (8) 12
2. Max Ehrich, Blue Earth Area (2) 12
3. Baxter O’Reilly, Goodhue (1) 12
4. Ashton Hanan, Kimball Area (4) 11
5. Josiah Hedensten, Medford (2) 12
6. Jaxon Behm, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 11
7. Tate Lange, Holdingford (7) 12
8. Christian Jacobsen, GMLOS (1) 12
9. Tristyn Ferguson, Red Lake County Central (8) 12
10. Grady Schott, Chatfield (1) 11
182 pounds
1. Tyson Meyer, Minnewaska Area (5) 12
2. Noah Sayles, GMLOS (1) 12
3. Nathan Kisgen, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6) 12
4. Gabe Tupper, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1) 11
5. Taylor Fester, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 12
6. Rick Jones, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (5) 12
7. Kadin Johnson, Springfield (3) 12
8. Michael Fitzpatrick, Crosby-Ironton (7) 12
9. Mason Barker, Triton (1) 12
10. Austin Donnay, Kimball Area (4) 12
195 pounds
1. Thomas Dineen, Benson (5) 10
2. Ethan Boll, Crookston (8) 10
3. Ethan Kovars, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1) 12
4. Josh Steffen, Canby (3) 12
5. Carter Holtz, Kimball Area (4) 11
6. Logan Sherwood, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4) 12
7. Gideon Ervasti, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6) 11
8. Hans Holmquist, LPGE-Browerville (5) 12
9. Cameron Sneed, GMLOS (1) 12
10. Nick Frank, Blue Earth Area (2) 12
220 pounds
1. Dominik Vacura, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (8) 12
2. Shane Noyes, Canby (3) 12
3. Daniel Erlandson, Breckenridge (6) 12
4. AJ Karver, Chatfield (1) 12
5. Carter Quam, Kenyon-Wanamingo (2) 12
6. Danny Mosford, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (4) 12
7. Gavin McLevis, Ogilvie (7) 12
8. Zachary Howard, Red Lake County Central (8) 12
9. Brennon Hoffman, Medford (2) 12
10. Nicholas Bowen, Kimball Area (4) 11
285 pounds
1. Cian Buehler, Ottertail Central (6) 12
2. Jakob Swalla, Minnewaska Area (5) 12
3. Mason Novitzki, Royalton/Upsala (7) 12
4. Tim Peppel, BOLD (5) 12
5. Jaden Finck, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (6) 12
6. Spencer Welsh, Dover-Eyota (1) 12
7. Austin Schlangen, Eden Valley-Watkins (4) 11
8. Alden Syltie, Benson (5) 12
9. Gavin Hermes, Medford (2) 12
10. George Duden, Red Lake County Central (8) 12