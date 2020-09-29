Greg Poferl stirs a pot of booya using a sanitized canoe paddle on Friday, shortly before people began arriving to pick up their pre-ordered servings at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack, Minn. Poferl said it’s important to continually stir the booya to make sure each serving contains the appropriate mixture of meat, broth, vegetables and spices. (Kirsti Marohn/MPR News)