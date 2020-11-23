Class 6A

1. Lakeville South (7-0) beat St. Michael-Albertville 14-13.

2. Eden Prairie (7-0) beat Prior Lake 21-7.

3. Rosemount (5-0) beat East Ridge 42-0.

4. St. Michael-Albertville (5-2) lost to Lakeville South 14-13.

5. Blaine (6-1) beat Wayzata 42-28.

6. Farmington (5-1) vs. Totino-Grace, canc.

(tie) Maple Grove (4-1) did not play.

8. Shakopee (6-2) beat Champlin Park 35-21.

9. East Ridge (4-2) lost to Rosemount 42-0.

10. Totino-Grace (4-2) vs. Farmington, canc.

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (6-0) beat Henry Sibley 42-7.

2. Moorhead (7-0) beat Alexandria 63-7.

3. Mankato West (6-0) beat Chaska 22-15.

4. Andover (6-0) did not play.

5. Chanhassen (6-0) beat Waconia 34-7.

6. Mahtomedi (5-1) beat North St. Paul 20-14.

7. Spring Lake Park (6-1) beat Irondale 21-0.

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-2) lost to Monticello 48-35.

9. Tartan (5-2) lost to Minneapolis Washburn 33-28.

10. Bemidji (5-2) beat Sartell-St. Stephen 21-6.

Class 4A

1. Fridley (7-0) beat DeLaSalle 62-0.

2. Rocori (7-0) beat Grand Rapids 34-6.

3. Grand Rapids (6-1) lost to Rocori 34-6.

4. Jordan (4-1) lost to Marshall 14-10.

5. Hutchinson (5-2) beat Mankato East 52-16.

6. Detroit Lakes (5-2) lost to Willmar 35-0.

7. Kasson-Mantorville (5-2) beat Byron 7-0.

8. Marshall (5-2) beat Jordan 14-10.

9. Becker (4-2) beat Big Lake 28-0.

10. Hermantown (6-2) beat Duluth Denfeld 42-22.

Class 3A

1. Annandale (7-0) beat Milaca 34-0.

2. Cannon Falls (7-0) beat St. Croix Lutheran 56-21.

3. Albany (7-0) beat Pierz 41-8.

4. Pierz (6-1) lost to Albany 41-8.

5. Waseca (6-1) beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23-8.

(tie) Mora (5-0) did not play.

7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) beat Pequot Lakes 27-0.

8. Litchfield (6-1) beat Rockford 55-14.

(tie) Rochester Lourdes (4-1) did not play.

10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-3) lost to Waseca 23-8.

Class 2A

1. Caledonia (3-0) did not play.

2. Blue Earth Area (7-0) beat Maple River 39-12.

3. Barnesville (7-0) beat Warroad 41-8.

4. Minneapolis North (6-1) beat St. Agnes 44-0.

5. Chatfield (4-1) did not play.

6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (6-1) beat Paynesville 45-26.

7. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) did not play.

8. Paynesville (5-2) lost to Paynesville 45-26.

9. St. Agnes (5-1) lost to Minneapolis North 44-0.

10. Eden Valley-Watkins (6-1) beat Holdingford 40-6.

Class A

1. Blooming Prairie (5-0) beat Randolph 49-6.

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) did not play.

3. Minneota (8-0) beat BOLD 14-7.

4. Mayer Lutheran (7-0) beat Upsala-Swanville 47-0.

5. Murray County Central (6-1) lost to Wabasso 28-15.

6. BOLD (5-2) lost to Minneota 14-7.

7. Dawson-Boyd (5-2) lost to Canby 20-12.

8. New York Mills (4-0) did not play.

9. Wabasso (6-1) beat Murray County Central 28-15.

10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (7-1) beat Browerville 24-14.

(tie) Breckenridge (6-1) beat Ottertail Central 49-30.

Class 9-MAN

1. Grand Meadow (6-1) lost to Lanesboro 16-12.

2. Hills-Beaver Creek (7-0) beat Mountain Lake Area 52-7.

3. Hancock (7-0) beat Ortonville 54-18.

4. South Ridge (6-1) lost to Win-E-Mac 50-0.

5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0) beat Big Fork 34-12.

6. Stephen-Argyle (6-0) did not play.

7. Renville County West (6-0) beat Red Rock Central 40-14.

8. Ogilvie (5-1) lost to Nicollet 40-24.

9. Win-E-Mac (6-1) beat South Ridge 50-0.

10. Lanesboro (7-1) beat Grand Meadow 16-12.

