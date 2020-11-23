Class 6A
1. Lakeville South (7-0) beat St. Michael-Albertville 14-13.
2. Eden Prairie (7-0) beat Prior Lake 21-7.
3. Rosemount (5-0) beat East Ridge 42-0.
4. St. Michael-Albertville (5-2) lost to Lakeville South 14-13.
5. Blaine (6-1) beat Wayzata 42-28.
6. Farmington (5-1) vs. Totino-Grace, canc.
(tie) Maple Grove (4-1) did not play.
8. Shakopee (6-2) beat Champlin Park 35-21.
9. East Ridge (4-2) lost to Rosemount 42-0.
10. Totino-Grace (4-2) vs. Farmington, canc.
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Academy (6-0) beat Henry Sibley 42-7.
2. Moorhead (7-0) beat Alexandria 63-7.
3. Mankato West (6-0) beat Chaska 22-15.
4. Andover (6-0) did not play.
5. Chanhassen (6-0) beat Waconia 34-7.
6. Mahtomedi (5-1) beat North St. Paul 20-14.
7. Spring Lake Park (6-1) beat Irondale 21-0.
8. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-2) lost to Monticello 48-35.
9. Tartan (5-2) lost to Minneapolis Washburn 33-28.
10. Bemidji (5-2) beat Sartell-St. Stephen 21-6.
Class 4A
1. Fridley (7-0) beat DeLaSalle 62-0.
2. Rocori (7-0) beat Grand Rapids 34-6.
3. Grand Rapids (6-1) lost to Rocori 34-6.
4. Jordan (4-1) lost to Marshall 14-10.
5. Hutchinson (5-2) beat Mankato East 52-16.
6. Detroit Lakes (5-2) lost to Willmar 35-0.
7. Kasson-Mantorville (5-2) beat Byron 7-0.
8. Marshall (5-2) beat Jordan 14-10.
9. Becker (4-2) beat Big Lake 28-0.
10. Hermantown (6-2) beat Duluth Denfeld 42-22.
Class 3A
1. Annandale (7-0) beat Milaca 34-0.
2. Cannon Falls (7-0) beat St. Croix Lutheran 56-21.
3. Albany (7-0) beat Pierz 41-8.
4. Pierz (6-1) lost to Albany 41-8.
5. Waseca (6-1) beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 23-8.
(tie) Mora (5-0) did not play.
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) beat Pequot Lakes 27-0.
8. Litchfield (6-1) beat Rockford 55-14.
(tie) Rochester Lourdes (4-1) did not play.
10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-3) lost to Waseca 23-8.
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (3-0) did not play.
2. Blue Earth Area (7-0) beat Maple River 39-12.
3. Barnesville (7-0) beat Warroad 41-8.
4. Minneapolis North (6-1) beat St. Agnes 44-0.
5. Chatfield (4-1) did not play.
6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (6-1) beat Paynesville 45-26.
7. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) did not play.
8. Paynesville (5-2) lost to Paynesville 45-26.
9. St. Agnes (5-1) lost to Minneapolis North 44-0.
10. Eden Valley-Watkins (6-1) beat Holdingford 40-6.
Class A
1. Blooming Prairie (5-0) beat Randolph 49-6.
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) did not play.
3. Minneota (8-0) beat BOLD 14-7.
4. Mayer Lutheran (7-0) beat Upsala-Swanville 47-0.
5. Murray County Central (6-1) lost to Wabasso 28-15.
6. BOLD (5-2) lost to Minneota 14-7.
7. Dawson-Boyd (5-2) lost to Canby 20-12.
8. New York Mills (4-0) did not play.
9. Wabasso (6-1) beat Murray County Central 28-15.
10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (7-1) beat Browerville 24-14.
(tie) Breckenridge (6-1) beat Ottertail Central 49-30.
Class 9-MAN
1. Grand Meadow (6-1) lost to Lanesboro 16-12.
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (7-0) beat Mountain Lake Area 52-7.
3. Hancock (7-0) beat Ortonville 54-18.
4. South Ridge (6-1) lost to Win-E-Mac 50-0.
5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0) beat Big Fork 34-12.
6. Stephen-Argyle (6-0) did not play.
7. Renville County West (6-0) beat Red Rock Central 40-14.
8. Ogilvie (5-1) lost to Nicollet 40-24.
9. Win-E-Mac (6-1) beat South Ridge 50-0.
10. Lanesboro (7-1) beat Grand Meadow 16-12.