As it looks to begin emerging from statutory operating debt, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools will take a conservative approach to its 2023-24 operating budget — while also benefiting from a timely infusion of state aid. After years of deficit spending, which forced K-W to borrow twice in the past year from future revenues, the district is moving ahead with a budget that will be balanced, Business Manager Todd Lechtenberg has assured the School Board and Minnesota Department of Education. Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools fell into statutory operating debt last year, defined as having an unreserved fund balance of less than -2.5% of expenditures in the most recent fiscal year. As a result, the board is required to implement a fiscal recovery plan with oversight from MDE. Roughly $1 million in savings has been the target number previously approved by the board, which would allow K-W to emerge from statutory operating debt by fiscal year 2027. That sizable figure amounted to 12% of the district’s current budget. Funding boost However, K-W is set to benefit from $2.2 billion in new education funding approved by the Minnesota Legislature. While anticipated for months, the board wasn’t able to take that new funding into account until formally approved by the Legislature, as the district’s SOD status requires a highly cautious budgetary approach. With a $17.5 billion budget surplus, legislators made it a priority to boost state education funding, well aware that years of stagnant enrollment and the failure of state funding to keep up with inflation has pushed many districts into fiscal trouble. Though the Legislature fell short of fully addressing the infamous “cross subsidies,” or unfunded mandates around special education and English as a second language programming, the new funding approved still represents a roughly 10% increase in state education spending. Kenyon-Wanamingo will benefit from the influx of cash in several areas. A 4% increase in the general education formula will net the district about $175,000, and a boost in basic skills and compensatory funding will net about $195,000. Legislators also approved a partial fill to the special education cross-subsidy, covering 44% of special education costs, increasing to 50% by 2027. However, Lechtenberg explained that the cross-subsidy money wouldn’t be available until after the end of the school year. Not wanting to overestimate the amount of special education funding that would be available, Lechtenberg said that he plans to wait at least another month until he has a better picture of just how much funding K-W is actually likely to receive given enrollment. “It’s easier come to you guys in a month when I know the number and say, ‘Hey, it’s going to be this,’ than to put a number in there and come in and say, ‘Oh guys, I overshot that by x, and now I need to take money out,’” Lechtenberg explained. In addition to increased state funding, K-W is benefiting from about $440,000 in new revenue, thanks to voter approval of a $950 per pupil operating levy in 2021. That figure could be even larger, if not for consistent, larger than anticipated declines in enrollment. Lecthenberg projected enrollment at 646 students, compared to 658 students as of last year. He said this is a conservative figure, though the general trend is driven by graduating high school classes being larger than incoming kindergarten classes. Under Minnesota’s per-pupil funding formula, declining enrollment results in stagnant or declining general education aid, a challenge given the many fixed or inelastic expenditures incurred by a large rural district like K-W. Lower birthrates and a “rural brain drain” have contributed to decreased enrollment in many rural districts, although the latter trend appears to have reversed at least temporarily in the wake of COVID and with the rise in remote work. Still, incoming Superintendent Beth Giese has promised an aggressive effort to raise district morale and boost communication, in hopes of dissuading families from open enrolling their kids to other districts and attracting families to K-W. Another funding challenge is that additional federal funding approved during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as through the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, will no longer be available after this upcoming school year. One other potential issue highlighted by Lechtenberg was that K-W and lower-income families could both receive less federal assistance if the Legislature’s move to provide free school meals for all leads to fewer people filling out the application for educational benefits (previously the free and reduced price lunch meals application). Savings Given the size of K-W’s budget crisis, the district will still need to make major cuts, in order to meet the fiscal commitments required by MDE. At May’s meeting, the board voted to eliminate one full-time teaching position at both the middle school and high school levels. Other savings approved last month will come from eliminating two paraprofessional positions, cutting 1.5 positions in the buildings and ground budget, bringing the position of activities director in house, not replacing the position of security monitor, and reducing the supplies budget by $25,000. Lechtenberg praised K-W’s administrative team, especially Secondary School Principal Matt Ryan, for their tireless efforts to find places to reduce the budget with minimal impacts on students and staff. So long as the district remains in SOD, Lechtenberg said that he will need to submit monthly budget updates to the MDE, which can be expected to go over them with a “fine-tooth comb.” While the process may be imposing, he said that the MDE hasn’t been too hard on K-W yet. “They’ve been very, very, very, very good to work with,” he said. “They’ve heard my statement already that this would be a balanced budget, and they were fine with that this time.”