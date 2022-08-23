Mike Ahlman describes the Shooters Roundup as “a county fair with guns.”
The two-day celebration hosted each year by Ahlman’s namesake store in Morristown includes ample opportunities to buy and try shooting many varieties of firearms. But there also is live music, stage shows, food trucks, a swap meet selling everything from art to jewelry, and many other attractions.
“There’s something for everyone. We’ve tried to make it family friendly,” Mike said.
The 30th anniversary of Shooters Roundup also marks the first without its founder, Larry Ahlman.
Larry was the second owner of Ahlman’s and led its growth into the region’s largest store for guns and accessories, along with scenic shooting ranges. He died weeks after the 29th Shooters Roundup. Son Mike, who has taken over the store and the roundup, said he never realized how much work went into planning the event.
The roundup started with a few male hunters spending a few hours testing out equipment and their skills, Mike said. It has grown to a two-day festival that draws thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds.
The roundup was scaled back in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year’s event drew about 4,000 people — one of the biggest crowds ever, Mike said. He’s hoping to match that this year if Mother Nature cooperates. He suggests coming on Sunday, when it typically is less crowded.
The event includes a number of vendors selling firearms and accessories and allowing visitors to test fire new guns. Mike said there are some unusual guns people can test out. There will be many safety precautions in place. People are not allowed to bring their own guns, except for carry permit holders who keep handguns holstered.
There are contests for shooters, including the popular Wilderness Hunt with 15 challenges on weapons ranging from a rifle to a bow and arrow.
The roundup has grown to near its maximum capacity of vendors, performers and guests, Mike said. But he’s trying to add a few new attractions to keep it fresh each year.
New performances include former “America’s Got Talent” contestant “Pistol-Packin’ Paula,” the Gould Brothers trick shooters, and Andy Detwiler, who shoots with his feet after losing his arms in a farming accident.
Many favorite performers also will be back including the “Old West Melodrama” and Second Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery Reenactors with their cannons.
Attendees also can watch a tank crush a car. The driver of the tank, provided by Drive A Tank in Kasota, will be selected via a drawing.
Many unique and vintage military vehicles will be on display courtesy of Morristown’s own vintage collector Randy Meschke, with the help of many friends and families.
If the weather is decent he’s hoping to bring out most of his 40-vehicle collection, which ranges from motorcycles to tanks. The collection spans the globe, including vehicles from Russia, England, Canada and the U.S.
All of the vehicles are still operational, and for safety reasons people are asked not to climb inside unless Meschke or one of his helpers extends an invitation.
The vehicles don’t come out of storage very often.
“You can’t just throw them on a car trailer,” he said of the heavy equipment. “It takes a lot of people to put this on.”
Meschke hasn’t missed a Shooters Roundup for so many years he’s lost count.
“It’s not just for gun enthusiasts. It’s a fun day out,” he said.