Shooters Roundup 2 (copy)

Kellan Schmidt tries out a small rifle at a past Shooters Roundup in Morristown. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Mike Ahlman describes the Shooters Roundup as “a county fair with guns.”

Shooters Roundup 6 (copy)

A collection of military vehicles go on display at each Shooters Roundup. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments