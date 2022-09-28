A pandemic layoff spurred Diana Weinhardt-Treangen to turn her hobbies of raising a rare breed of sheep and making fiber arts into a small business.
This weekend, Weinhardt-Treangen and her husband, Dean Treangen, are hosting their second annual festival for lovers of animals, fiber arts and other locally-made unique items.
The Harvest Fiber Festival on their farm, east of Dennison, gives makers a place to come sell their creations and invites guests to come shop, interact with animals and have some other fun.
The Treangens moved to their Harvest Hill Acres location in 2017 and started raising a few sheep and selling a few wool products to neighbors and friends.
“We made just enough to subsidize my sheep habit,” Diana joked.
She’d fallen in love with Romeldale/CVM sheep, a rare breed that Diana said is friendly and has colorful wool.
After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the hobby farmers were both laid off from their management day jobs at the Minnesota Zoo. While Dean was ready to retire, Diana decided to turn her hobbies into a business venture.
She now breeds and sells the rare breed of sheep and has a flock of 100. She contracts with area mills and employs artist friends to make clothing and art from the wool. She sells the wool items at the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market and at a store on her farm, where she also hosts knitting and wool crafting groups.
Her inaugural Harvest Fiber Festival drew around 500 attendees.
“For a first year we were quite pleased with it,” she said.
This year she’s hoping to see even more people at her two-day event.
Over 20 makers from across the Midwest will be selling their wares. Most are fiber artists like herself, Diana said, but many also create other types of crafts that also will be for sale. Diana makes buttons out of antlers.
“There’s lots of variety. There’s something for everybody,” Diana said.
The youngsters and non-crafters also will find activities to keep them occupied.
Visitors can meet the sheep, as well as a few other animals that live at Harvest Hill Acres. They also can take a walk with one of the llamas visiting from a friend’s farm. There’s a $5 fee to take a llama on a walk, which covers the cost of transporting the llamas to the Treangen farm.
For the kiddos, there also will be sheep and llama-themed crafts and a nature-themed scavenger hunt.
“We want this to be an educational, as well as a fun, event,” Diana said.
Guests can also grab lunch from the two locally-based food trucks that will be on site. On Sunday, they also can shop at a small farmers market, and on both days, they can take home a pumpkin grown by a local young entrepreneur.
“I do my best to try to keep it as local as possible,” Diana said of the vendors.
After the festival, Diana said she’ll be busy with selling and transporting some members of her flock. Come winter she’s looking forward to some downtime to get back to her favorite pastime: knitting.