Inspirational staff members at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools are recognized by seniors each year at the National Honor Society induction for the impact they have on students' learning experiences.
Eight K-W staff members were honored by 10 seniors on May 4. Each senior selected one special staff member to recognize and read a short essay on some of the ways their educator sparks inspiration and joy. The educators also were presented with of a gift, a certificate of appreciation and a hug from their student nominee.
Leah Berg thanked band director Claire Larson for always seeing her fullest potential and impacting her high school experience in a positive way. The extra effort Larson puts in to get to know each student was backed by Rachel Nesseth, who also selected Larson as her most influential staff member.
Nesseth commended Larson on going above and beyond for students in her classroom, and being a "huge" supporter of students outside of the classroom as well by going to sporting events and theater performances.
Throughout her senior year, Corrie Born was a student aide for the school's security monitor Jill Paulson. Born said though Paulson's office is by the main entrance and many consider her the doorman, her duties go beyond that. Paulson often helps other coworkers, delivers the mail, greets guests to the school with a smile, and sends home sick kids with a smile on their face after telling them a joke, Born said.
"Thank you for being someone to smile with, laugh with, and let me relax with like you have," Born said in her reasoning for selecting Paulson as her most influential staff member. "I will never find a doorman as cool as you."
Though Jake Wieme is a K-W elementary teacher, he also interacts with high school students through the basketball team. For players including Julia Dahl, he has instilled life lessons, including time management and "working hard and always putting in 100%."
Dahl said the many reasons why she selected Wieme as her most influential staff member include the way he gets to know each player. He creates a family-like atmosphere with the basketball team on and off the court, she said, though team-bonding activities like bowling and pasta dinners at his home.
Choir director Stephanie Schumacher was honored by senior Arin Kyllo. While it's certainly bittersweet, Kyllo said she is lucky to have someone she will miss, especially someone who has "changed" her life.
Kyllo said Schumacher has shown strength and perseverance, and how to battle through every challenge presented.
"She has shown what it means to be a leader in all environments, all while creating a safe and welcoming atmosphere," Kyllo said. "There are not enough words in the English language to describe how much she means to me."
Rich Kincaid, who serves as both the NHS advisor and science teacher, was recognized by seniors John Smith and Laden Nerison for his fun personality and leadership development.
Nerison said Kincaid was not only there to be a lending ear when he was having a bad day, but he also played an important role in helping him decide his major of exercise science. Smith said Kincaid always pushed him to be a better leader, both inside and outside the classroom.
"He shows that he truly cares about his students by creating a good work ethic and encouraging leadership roles, shaping us into who we are now," Smith said.
Elliot Olson said he has been fortunate to have many influential educators and had a difficult time choosing just one to honor.
As someone involved in theater productions since middle school, Olson said felt it fitting to choose high school play director Randy Hockinson. Olson said Hockinson always encouraged him and believed he could perform the tasks assigned to him.
"Hock is one of the wisest people I know, and I'm forever grateful for him," Olson said. "I will continue to grow as a person in theater based on the foundation he built."
Hannah Peters thanked language arts teacher William Miller for making her feel confident in her studies and being a friend to students.
"He is always willing to listen no matter what. His unique teaching style encourages classmates to speak up," Peters said. "He is a wonderful teacher with a wonderful soul."
Alex Vold honored Linda Lehman, whom he has known for most of his life, beginning as his Sunday School teacher in elementary school, and kitchen aide in older years.
"She treats others with respect and truly cares for them," Vold said. "She's been a constant adult in my life who cares for me. I hope to demonstrate the same qualities in life like Linda has."
Ceremonial traditions
Along with honoring the seniors, the annual induction ceremony also welcomes in new members.
The inductees are: Logan Carroll, Ezrehn Degan-Septer, Addison Flom, Josephine Flom, Trent Foss, Bailey Leininger, Siri Loken, Tate Miller, Norah Rechtzigel, Rachel Ryan, Jay Smith, Madison Stenbakken, Anna Syverson, Mason Torgeson and William Van Epps.
The 15 students received congratulations from Principal Matt Ryan after they were announced by Kincaid.
NHS President Rachel Nesseth led the induction ceremony, as seniors seated on stage cheered for the new members.
Traditional to the induction is a lighting ceremony. Officers light four candles representing the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Guest speaker Amanda Kyllo-Lunde spoke about the meaning of each pillar, and how NHS members can incorporate them in their lives, or how they already have.
The middle school teacher and volleyball coach encouraged NHS members to find and embrace their superpowers, and continue to take time to build relationships with others.
"Check on your people and take care of your relationships with them," said Kyllo-Lunde, who is also a mother to senior Arin Kyllo. "You are all worth it, and loved beyond measure. You are equipped to do hard and difficult things with the four pillars backing you up."
Members of the K-W administration also commended students on being ambassadors of the school. Superintendent Bryan Boysen said grandparents, parents and other family members should be proud.
Ryan commended the students for their perseverance and the positive ways they've impacted K-W Schools.
"It makes me proud to be part of the K-W School community, and makes me want to come to work every day," Ryan said.
Ryan also thanked Kincaid for his leadership and all of his efforts into making the induction a success, along with all K-W staff members for their contributions in shaping students into who they are today. Gratitude was also extended to audience members for their support and guidance of students.