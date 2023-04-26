Back in 2010 Annette Godtland was working on some software to sell online when she realized she had no idea how to actually sell it. So she started studying.
By the time she’d gotten the information she needed, she thought to herself, “I could write a book.” Then, she figured “I’m retired; Why not?”
Flash forward 13 years, Godtland is now a Kenyon resident and just published “Create Market-Ready Java Programs.” It’s her sixth book on programming and selling programs online.
Her seventh book is already written and just needs to be edited.
Godtland worked for two decades at IBM and for five years at a smaller programming company. During her time at IBM, she was approached about teaching a computer class for youths, for which her unused teaching degree came in handy.
“They wanted me to open up a computer and show how a computer works,” she said. “And I said ‘Well, I’m not an engineer. I’m a programmer. Would you mind if I teach programming instead?’ They said that’d be fine if I’m willing to put together the course material. I said ‘I can do that.’”
That was her first experience writing educational material about coding and programming. She retired in 2005.
Her first book published in 2010 was called “This Little Program Went to Market.” As in all of her books, the first part has explanation text and problems, while the back of the book has an answer key.
“Since then, things have changed enough there was time to update this book,” she said. “… So that’s where this book (“Create Market-Ready Java Programs”) came from. It’s an update to that. I’ve always enjoyed programming. I really feel that anyone who likes to do puzzles and likes to play computer games, they’re excellent candidates for writing learning, programming.”
The “update” is split into two parts. The first part is about creating the actual program, while the second gets more into the selling side of it.
“I’ll walk them through how to create your store,” she said. “Then, how to sell this stuff. How to do this search-engine optimization, so Google is more likely to find your page, and different things that you can do to help market your software or whatever you sell.”
What sets her next book apart from her previous ones is the fact that it teaches readers how to sell anything online, whether a digital program or a physical item.
In between her first book and the recent updates, Godtland wrote four other books. These were an in-depth series, each one thicker than the last, teaching readers how to create games using Javascript computer code.
Despite the advanced nature of these books, they’ve sold better than her first book. This could be attributed to the use of the books in classrooms.
“I’ve had one college professor contact me and I know he used my book,” she said. High schools have contacted me to order my books. About five or six high schools have been emailing me asking me, you know, ‘This student is stuck on this problem. What can we do?’”
Whether it’s a college professor or the average Joe, Godtland said people reaching out is the most rewarding part of being an author.
“So many said that they’ve read so many books and couldn’t get anywhere with it,” she said. “Then, they read my books and and they’re finally understanding. They say, ‘I’m going to write a program that will do this next.’ That’s what’s really rewarding.
“I do like the the income from it, but the most rewarding part is knowing that I’m helping people. I had at least one person say ‘Are you sure that’s worth doing? There’s lots of Java programming books out there. Why should there be one more?’ But I think I hit the market correctly with that.”