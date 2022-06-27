School may be out for the summer, but for a group of Kenyon-Wanamingo students, learning was in full force June 20-23.
K-W Middle School teacher Blair Reynolds, and Owatonna Middle School teachers Abby Olson and Jacob Jensen conducted a science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) camp for middle school students.
The camp was the result of a partnership with Owatonna Public Schools. The collaboration began in 2019, but the camp was canceled in 2020 and in 2021 students from the two schools met virtually online in at the end of each day.
Reynolds said the partnership not only builds STEAM knowledge, it is also a good way to bring kids from the two areas together.
"There's more opportunity for learning, and gives students the chance to learn from different teachers from other schools," Reynolds said.
On the last day of the camp, students were divided in groups of three to tackle projects. Jensen had a group of students outside on the track for an activity, while Olson taught participants all about the engineering and design process of making bristle bots.
Students were challenged to get their bot, without help, across the race arena to the finish line.
Before students began crafting their bots, they were asked to brainstorm and design.
Supplies available for use included a toothbrush, used as the body of the bot, a wire cutter, double-sided foam tape, 3-volt button battery, and case with wires, vibrating motor with wires, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, feathers and clear tape.
Next door, Reynolds lead students through a project that fulfilled the art component of STEAM. Students were encouraged to paint a nature-themed picture, using their imagination to design the landscape and blend colors together.
A group of incoming sixth graders from K-W asked each other for feedback on whether or not they should add various small details.
Avery Tupa painted a blue-ombre sky. Sadie Schmitz experimented with a variety of colors to create a bird and butterfly sunset. A tree surrounded by brightly colored butterflies was the choice of design for Stella Haugen.
Participants of the STEAM camp explored River Bend Nature Center on Monday, made weather-powered rockets on Tuesday and traveled to the Bell Museum in St. Paul Wednesday.
For Avery, the Bell Museum was her favorite part of the week. She enjoyed seeing the woolly mammoth exhibit and was shocked to see big they once were. The mammoth is part of the musuem's permanent exhibit, Minnesota Journeys.
Stella liked making the rockets. Carlee Geisinger said she had fun on the bus rides to Owatonna and especially to the Bell Museum.