Needing to cut approximately $1 million from the district' budget if current revenue projections hold, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board has signed off on significant cuts to the district busing schedule.
K-W is in statutory operating debt. While K-W has implemented significant cuts in recent years, enrollment declines continued at a larger than expected pace, which reduces the amount of state aid received.
The School Board has committed to implementing sweeping budget cuts as soon as possible, even during what remains of the 2022-23 school year. With the target figure of about $1 million in cuts representing about 12% of the district’s budget, nothing is off the table.
During his audit, District Business Manager Todd Lechtenberg identified high transportation costs as a factor in K-W’s fiscal troubles. To be sure, transportation isn’t going to be cheap for a district that covers 221 square miles, a figure that hasn’t dropped even as enrollment has.
Board member Ben Bakken said during the Feb. 27 board meeting, this finding wasn’t actually anything new. The district had known for years that its transportation costs were high, and has tried to work with Held Bus Services to reduce them.
Bakken sits on the District’s Transportation Committee alongside board member A.J. Lindell, and the fall into statutory operating debt has meant that over the last few months, the need to find savings in the school’s bus routes has become much more urgent.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen praised Held, the district’s longtime bus partner, for providing exceptional services. But he said the district has no choice but to examine all areas for potential savings.
Currently, Held operates 11 lines throughout the district. Lindell expressed frustration and surprise at what he perceived as reticence on the part of Held to embrace potential changes and restructurings in the pursuit of savings.
“We were met with some reticence and basically, they gave us a tranche of excuses for why they couldn't come up with some sort of reasonable solutions,” he said.
The Transportation Committee asked for and received data from Held estimating the number of riders in the district, but Lindell complained that it was unreliable, appearing to include students who don’t currently attend K-W or utilize other means of getting to school.
That said, the district utilized the data and put it into an algorithm, which suggested that K-W could safely reduce bus service down to about seven lines. That’s a deeper cut than the 8.5 lines that Bakken said Held had suggested is the bare minimum.
While fewer lines would mean longer ride times, Lindell said the difference should only be about 15 to 20 minutes. The plan recommended by the Transportation Committee was approved unanimously by the School Board on Feb. 27. The reduction will start March 14.
Over just the remainder of the school year, Lindell suggested that K-W will be on pace to save about $35,000 by not running those additional bus lines. Over the course of the next school year, the savings will reach six figures.
Bakken said that families should expect a period of adjustment as riders and drivers get used to their new routes. That said, the board seemed to be in unanimous agreement that the new plan was necessary and vastly preferable to cutting additional staff or programming.
“We shouldn’t be doing more routes than what we actually need,” said Board Vice Chair Marilyn Severson. “I would much rather do this than be looking at (increasing) classroom sizes.”