K-W bus

A Held Bus Service driver awaits Kenyon-Wanamingo students in 2020. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Needing to cut approximately $1 million from the district' budget if current revenue projections hold, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board has signed off on significant cuts to the district busing schedule.

