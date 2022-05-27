Local businesses, families, and organizations recognize student's involvement both inside and outside the school through various scholarship opportunities.
From participating in extracurriculars, to having work experience, showing community involvement or expressing interest in a particular field, seniors who aspire to higher education were awarded scholarships and recognized for special school awards at the May 25 senior recognition night.
The scholarships and their 2022 recipients are as follows:
• Goodhue County Electric Scholarship — Gavin Sommer
• Cannon Falls Masonic Lodge Scholarship — Kayla Landry
• Franklin & Beverly Peterson Scholarship — Bryanna Schmitt
• Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Association Scholarship — Arin Kyllo
• Richard and Laura Johnson Scholarship — Leah Berg and Julia Dahl
• Bi-Literacy Diploma Seal Awards — Brigitte Delgado, Arin Kyllo, and Hannah Peters
• Alverne Strandemo Agricultural Scholarship (A charitable fund established at the Lutheran Community Foundation) — Raven Bolton
• Mack Noble Memorial Scholarship — Nicolai Mork and Hannah Peters
• Dave Erickson Memorial Scholarship — Rachel Nesseth
• Mildred Ohnstad Education Scholarship — Arin Kyllo and Abby Degroot
• Harlan Rippentrop Memorial Scholarship — Buck Oeltjenbruns
• Dennison Lions Club Scholarship — Alex Vold and Hannah Peters
• Plymold Continuous Giving Scholarship — Rachel Nesseth
• Jeffrey D. Evert Memorial Scholarship — Bryanna Schmitt
• Kenyon Commercial Club Scholarship — Hannah Peters
• Ag Partners Scholarship — Buck Oeltjenbruns and Rachel Nesseth
• American Red Cross Scholarship — Julia Dahl and Ally Stein
• Kenyon Lions Club Scholarship — Alex Vold
• Wanamingo Lions Club Scholarship — Bryanna Schmitt
• Mazeppa Area Legion and Honor Guard Scholarship — Trevor Steberg and Stella Rechtzigel
• Hockinson Theatre Scholarship — Elliot Olson
• Steele-Waseca Coop Electric Scholarship — Alex Vold
• Bernard and Donna (Bergum) Mattson Scholarship — Abby Degroot
• Kenyon Police Department Scholarship — Hannah Peters
• Lowell Estrem Scholarship — Laden Nerison
• Heidi Gusenius Community Appreciation Scholarship — Thuan Vuong
• Sue Sands Memorial Scholarship — Corrie Born
• Pat Irrthum Memorial Scholarship — John Smith
• Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA Alumni Association Senior Achievement Award — John Smith and Buck Oeltjenbruns
• Logan DeWitz Memorial Scholarship — Alex Vold
• Security Insurance Agency Scholarship — Corrie Born
• Security State Bank of Kenyon Scholarship — John Smith and Buck Oeltjenbruns
• Security State Bank of Wanamingo Scholarship — Corrie Born and Bryanna Schmitt
• Wanamingo Fire Department “Helping Hands” Scholarship — Arin Kyllo, Bryanna Schmitt, and Thuan Vuong
• Kenyon Municipal Utilities Scholarship — Arin Kyllo and Brigitte Delgado
• CPL Curtis M. Swenson Memorial Scholarship — Thuan Vuong