Lisa Johnson and Jagur Walker enjoy petting the animals from Red Barn Learning Farm. Based out of Hayfield, the family-owned operation offered an opportunity for youngsters to feed and pet a donkey, llama, pony and goat. Other events in Depot Park included inflatables and face painting. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Abby and Caroline Dahlgren purchase a carrot from the Red Barn Learning Farm to feed to the pony. A sign by each animal identified what treats it could be fed. The pony, like many of the other animals was eager to gobble up the treat from attendees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Community members peruse through the last bit of books left for sale at Kenyon Public Library's popular sale. Donations of books, DVDs and CDs were collected prior to the sale. Each item was sold for 25 cents. Staff reported over 1,800 items were sold in two days. Leftover books are now for sale for 10 cents each at the library. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Over a dozen vendors gather in the area behind Ace Hardware in Kenyon for the annual craft/vendor market during Rose Fest. This year’s line up included winter and fall-themed decorations by Lynn Auseth and Lake City’s Arch and Co., a homemade human-grade dog bakery, among many others. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lena Casanova fulfills her dream of riding a horse during one of many offerings at Rose Fest. Pony Parties Express LLC, of Glenwood City in Wisconsin brought two of their ponies, Bam Bam and Tinkerbell to Kenyon for youngsters to ride. Older children also had the opportunity to walk the ponies around the hockey rink if they wanted. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Participants line up their boats near the pool in anticipation for the 2022 Rose Fest Regatta competition to begin. Many of the cardboard boats were coated with brightly colored piece of duct tape, and personalized with first and last initials. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Aria Amiot, age 8, decorates her cardboard boat with bright green, pink and blue duct tape. Amiot was joined by 26 others in the competition known for bringing a lot of smiles to both participants and attendees' faces. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mali Quam paddles her way down the Kenyon Pool for a first place finish in her Viking-themed cardboard boat, and a $50 cash prize. Cash prizes were also awarded to Caleb Trump in second place, and Mason Quam & Braden Johnson in third place. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard march down Kenyon's Main Street, while parade-goers stand and honor. The Color Guard was followed by more members on a wagon, along with various other units representing the local areas. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Marching Band pass under the infamous Rose Fest banner. Other representations of K-W in the parade were from the Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Association, volleyball team and cheerleaders. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Along with Golden Retrievers from Kenyon's Double W Golden Retrievers, a few other four-legged animals made an appearance this year. Pictured is Dave Sibley with his granddaughters and other family members in a wagon pulled by his team of Belgian mares, with fillies at their side. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Members of the Mighty Mites in the 2022 Rose Fest parade. The Shriner units are a favorite for many as each adds a unique quality to the parade. Other units included the Legion of Honor and Shriners 4-Wheelers. Shriner units traveled from areas like Albert Lea, Mankato, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Rochester and Minneapolis. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
While temperatures were in the mid-70s on Sunday, the late August sun kept many parade-goers a bit too warm. One parade unit threw water balloons to participants to help cool them down. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
One unit in Sunday's parade made surprise visits to handfuls of parade-goers. Among the nine Shriner parade entries that thrilled the crowd included the fan-favorite dragon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
