From free pony rides at Depot Park, competitions for all ages, musical entertainment, to the grand parade — the 2022 Rose Fest celebration was enjoyed by many. 

Car show

The Kenyon Rose Fest Old Car & Truck Show attracted participants from around the region. All vehicles were required to be 1989 or older. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Vendor market

Over a dozen vendors gather in the area behind Ace Hardware in Kenyon for the annual craft/vendor market during Rose Fest. This year’s line up included winter and fall-themed decorations by Lynn Auseth and Lake City’s Arch and Co., a homemade human-grade dog bakery, among many others. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Book sale

Community members peruse through the last bit of books left for sale at Kenyon Public Library's popular sale. Donations of books, DVDs and CDs were collected prior to the sale. Each item was sold for 25 cents. Staff reported over 1,800 items were sold in two days. Leftover books are now for sale for 10 cents each at the library. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Pedal pull

Trophies await winners of the pedal pull Saturday morning. A total of 50 kids ages 4 through 11 participated in the pull. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Petting zoo

Lisa Johnson and Jagur Walker enjoy petting the animals from Red Barn Learning Farm. Based out of Hayfield, the family-owned operation offered an opportunity for youngsters to feed and pet a donkey, llama, pony and goat. Other events in Depot Park included inflatables and face painting. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Feeding the pony

Abby and Caroline Dahlgren purchase a carrot from the Red Barn Learning Farm to feed to the pony. A sign by each animal identified what treats it could be fed. The pony, like many of the other animals was eager to gobble up the treat from attendees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Free pony rides

Lena Casanova fulfills her dream of riding a horse during one of many offerings at Rose Fest. Pony Parties Express LLC, of Glenwood City in Wisconsin brought two of their ponies, Bam Bam and Tinkerbell to Kenyon for youngsters to ride. Older children also had the opportunity to walk the ponies around the hockey rink if they wanted. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Boats lined up

Participants line up their boats near the pool in anticipation for the 2022 Rose Fest Regatta competition to begin. Many of the cardboard boats were coated with brightly colored piece of duct tape, and personalized with first and last initials. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Aria Amiot

Aria Amiot, age 8, decorates her cardboard boat with bright green, pink and blue duct tape. Amiot was joined by 26 others in the competition known for bringing a lot of smiles to both participants and attendees' faces. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Creative boat winner

Daxx Anderson, age 6, claimed the most creative design for his construction-themed boat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Karlie Kerr

Six-year-old Karlie Kerr gets a feel for how her square-shaped boat sits in the water before starting to paddle to the finish line. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Regatta_4.jpg (copy)

Mali Quam paddles her way down the Kenyon Pool for a first place finish in her Viking-themed cardboard boat, and a $50 cash prize. Cash prizes were also awarded to Caleb Trump in second place, and Mason Quam & Braden Johnson in third place. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade.jpg

Members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard march down Kenyon's Main Street, while parade-goers stand and honor. The Color Guard was followed by more members on a wagon, along with various other units representing the local areas. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
KW Band

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Marching Band pass under the infamous Rose Fest banner. Other representations of K-W in the parade were from the Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Association, volleyball team and cheerleaders. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_3.jpg

Along with Golden Retrievers from Kenyon's Double W Golden Retrievers, a few other four-legged animals made an appearance this year. Pictured is Dave Sibley with his granddaughters and other family members in a wagon pulled by his team of Belgian mares, with fillies at their side. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_4.jpg

Machinery from Kenyon Ag Service travels down Main Street in Kenyon, as two young parade-goers add more candy to their bag and bucket. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_5.jpg

A member of the 1923 Circus Calliope greets youngsters along the parade route. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_8.jpg

Members of the Mighty Mites in the 2022 Rose Fest parade. The Shriner units are a favorite for many as each adds a unique quality to the parade. Other units included the Legion of Honor and Shriners 4-Wheelers. Shriner units traveled from areas like Albert Lea, Mankato, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Rochester and Minneapolis. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_10.jpg

Goodhue Volkfest royalty Miss Goodhue and Miss Congeniality Emma Thomforde, and Princesses Tally Stehr and Kennedy Diercks. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Dragon

One unit in Sunday's parade made surprise visits to handfuls of parade-goers. Among the nine Shriner parade entries that thrilled the crowd included the fan-favorite dragon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_12.jpg

While temperatures were in the mid-70s on Sunday, the late August sun kept many parade-goers a bit too warm. One parade unit threw water balloons to participants to help cool them down. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_14.jpg

Kenyon Pool's lifeguards spray parade-goers with a steady stream of water during the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_16.jpg

West Concord Survival Days royalty Stella Streich as Miss West Concord, Ella Thomas First Runner Up and Savannah Peterson as Miss Congeniality. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

