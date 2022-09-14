Wedding:Event Center 1

Michael Barck has applied for a conditional use permit to utilize a portion of his private land off Highway 52 for a wedding/event center. (Image courtesy of Goodhue County)

A new event and wedding center appears set to come to rural Goodhue County, after the developer seems to have reached a happy compromise with neighbors and Goodhue County Planning Commission members worried about noise and traffic.

Wedding Event Center 2

If all permits and variances are granted a new wedding/event center could be open in Minneola Township from May-October. (Images courtesy of Goodhue County)
Wedding:Event Center 3

A MnDOT traffic study found that a proposed wedding/event center off Highway 52 in rural Goodhue County would not create too great a strain on traffic flows.

