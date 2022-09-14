A new event and wedding center appears set to come to rural Goodhue County, after the developer seems to have reached a happy compromise with neighbors and Goodhue County Planning Commission members worried about noise and traffic.
While it wasn’t quite the last word on the subject, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to grant a conditional use permit for rural Zumbrota resident Michael Barck’s proposed wedding and event center off Highway 52.
Barck’s next and final step will be to secure a variance for the permanent structure he seeks to build on his Minneola Township property. The permanent structure was not part of the original plan, but he agreed to add it to assuage concerned neighbors.
County Planning/Zoning Administrator Samantha Pierret said that the final public hearing should take place before the end of the month. The variance is needed, because the proposed permanent structure doesn’t meet setback requirements.
Barck first came to county staff for permission to build his wedding/event center this spring. He envisioned a site which could host up to 250 people under a temporary structure, with direct access to 52.
Wedding/event centers, like the one proposed by Barck, have become much more popular in Greater Minnesota in recent years; he’s hardly the first Goodhue County resident to request permission to build one. However, Barck needed to secure a CUP to make his dream a reality, because his property is zoned as restricted agricultural land.
As board member Todd Greseth noted, CUP requests can often stoke controversy. While some are inclined to grant permission for landowners to use their property as they see fit, others worry about the impact of rural development not in accordance with the county’s land use plan.
At the initial Planning Commission review, Barck’s plan ran into scrutiny. Planning Commission members said they worried about the safety of locating the wedding/event center along the highway.
While most were neutral or even somewhat supportive of the project as a whole, Barck’s neighbors did raise their concerns about noise. Given both sets of concerns, the Planning Commission opted to table the proposal for a month, so more information could be procured.
Barck’s proposal received a huge boost when the Minnesota Department of Transportation completed its review of the proposed project’s traffic impacts. While MnDOT did say in an earlier report that the applicant would need to work with an engineer to avoid harmful runoff, it did not foresee any traffic safety issues with the Highway 52 intersection or the County Road 7 corridor.
Based on the feedback from his neighbors, Barck agreed to compromise, too, and build a 104-foot-by-40-foot structure to serve as the main gathering area, as well as the bridal suite and restroom.
The Groom’s suite would be located in an existing, renovated garage. Though Barck’s residence is part of the event center, the garage is the only existing structure that will be part of the the facility, and it will require a change of use permit to use the garage in such a manner.
The CUP also includes provisions which will limit the use of the property. It can only be used from Friday through Sunday, May through October, from 9 a.m. to midnight, with all music wrapped up by 11 p.m.
That was enough to please Greseth, who represents Kenyon and Wanamingo on the Board of Commissioners. While expressing some sympathy for controlled development, he said that, in this case, it was certainly reasonable to allow Barck the freedom to do what he wants with his property.
“Ultimately, it’s their property, and if that’s what they chose to do with it, they can,” he said. “We just wanted some clarifications.”