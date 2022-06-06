Kenyon's Depot Park was filled with area youth eager to help kick off Kenyon Public Library's 2022 summer learning program Friday morning.
Activities were based on this year's theme to "Read Beyond the Beaten Path" and aimed to encourage youth to join in for a summer of reading, learning and having fun.
Close to 50 youth and their parents, grandparents and day care providers gathered inside the Depot building at 10:30 a.m. for a presentation from Tasha Homeier, one of the University of Minnesota Extension's Master Gardener volunteers.
Homeier told youth in attendance that she wanted to become a master gardener due to her love for growing, eating, and teaching others about plants. Accompanied by photos of various flowers and plants, Homeier talked to youth about where they may find plants, and why bees are important to flowers.
To conclude her short presentation, Homeier showed youth how to create their own biodegradable planting container by folding newspaper around a plastic cup. Youth later used the newspaper pots to plant sunflower seeds to take home.
Dawn Brossard, the library's new youth services and assistant librarian, explained the different activities located at each station following Homeier's presentation.
Along with planting sunflower seeds with Homeier in the Depot, Brossard's parents assisted youth in making their own ice cream in a bag. Though it took some time to shake the liquid contents into a solid form, many attendees enjoyed the end result.
Brossard brought two of her pets, Jake the lizard and Sheldon the turtle, for children to see and pet.
Jake is known for his tongue kisses. Many brave youth, including Adeline Strand and Marshal Christensen, let Jake give them a kiss on the hand and nose, respectfully.
Chloe Ament helped attendees make a craft. They colored a picture on a coffee filter and sprayed it with water to make the markers run together into a unique design.
A scavenger hunt challenged youth to find objects like a brown leaf, butterfly, feather and pine cone. Josephine Homeier assisted youth in adhering a temporary tattoo on their hands or arms.
Youths also played a game of animal tag, where one kid is the zookeeper, one is the monkey who lets the animals out of their cages once tagged by the zookeeper, and other participants fill the roles of galloping bears, hopping frogs, running deer and skipping skunks. For many visitors, including Marshal, the animal tag game was his favorite part of the event.
The event also marked the first day challenge sheets and book reports were available to kids of all ages, from toddlers to teens. Sheets and reports can be turned into the library for free books and prizes.
Along with the written activities, STEM stations will be set up on Wednesdays in June at the library. Recommended for kids age 7 and older, participants are welcome to stop by anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to complete the challenges.
Special events throughout the summer will include a puppet show and visits from raptors and reptiles. There also is a scavenger hunt and story times.
Most events are appropriate for all ages. See kenyon.lib.mn.us/2022-summer-learning-program for more information.