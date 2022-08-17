The streets of Kenyon will be abuzz with community Aug. 18-21.
Rose Fest committee members Heather Sibley Kerr, Missy Sviggum, Wayne and Amy Ehrich, Tonya Craig, Frank Peterson, Heidi Haugen and Bobby Peterson again partnered with outside organizations to put together a slate of action-packed events.
Festivities kick off with the antique and collectibles sale at the Gunderson House Thursday, and conclude with a closing Field of Flags ceremony at Kenyon Veterans Park Sunday. Sandwiched in between are activities for all ages.
Some notable changes with two of the more popular events include the parade moving from Saturday to Sunday, and Rose Fest Regatta from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
Thursday
Shoppers with eyes for antique or collectible items will want to get first dibs on the sale at the Gunderson House. The sale runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Gunderson House also will be open four tours Thursday and Friday.
Those looking for fresh produce, baked goods or handmade items can stop by the Kenyon Park and Recreation Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church parking lot.
Friday
The antique and collectibles sale continues at the Gunderson House from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.. The city-wide garage sale begins Friday and ends Saturday.
Bookworms should clear their shelves for finds from the Kenyon Public Library’s book sale. The sale is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside City Council Chambers.
Swimmers looking to cool down in the Kenyon Pool can take advantage of a free swim from 12:30-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Athletic Booster Club tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Kenyon Country Club.
The Kenyon VFW’s annual hog roast is 5-7 p.m. After filling their stomachs with tender pieces of pork, those 21 and older can head across the street to Lacey’s Kitchen & Cocktails for Kenyon Park and Recreation’s wine and beer tasting from 5-8 p.m.
Gates open for the Iron Heart Pro Wrestling at the Kenyon Fire Hall at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 11 and under, and $20 for ages 12 and older; they can be purchased at Kenyon City Hall, Kenyon Muni or at the door.
Those ages 21 and older looking for a different way to spend their evening can head to the Kenyon VFW for free live music from Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio from 7-9:30 p.m.
Lacey’s Kitchen & Cocktails hosts the band, 8 Lives Down, for another free music opportunity from 8-11 p.m.
Saturday
Another K-W Athletic Booster Club Fundraiser takes place first thing in the morning on Saturday. The annual 5K run/walk begins at 8 a.m. at the K-W High School.
After cheering runners and walkers on, residents can make their way to Forest Street for the car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no entry fee or registration required, though vehicles must be 1989 or older and non-perishable food items are requested to donate to the local food shelf. Local merchants and citizens sponsored a handful of $100 bills to be given away on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m. Winners must be present. A total of $3,000 was given away at last year’s show.
The South East Tractor Pullers Club hosts a 9 a.m. tractor pull at Maring Auction Lot for those looking to participate or be a spectator of the annual event.
Two other events, the book sale and vendor and craft market, also open at 9 a.m. The book sale remains open until noon at the City Council Chambers, with the market wrapping up at 2 p.m. in the back lot of Ace Hardware and west side grassy area of Michealson Funeral Home.
The outdoor vendor and craft market celebrates its 10th season, and welcomes local gardeners, crafters, home businesses and any one else with products to sell.
Participants of the road rally line up at the elevator at 10 a.m., while youngsters looking to pull a tractor of their own prepare for the 10 a.m. kids pedal tractor pull at Security State Bank.
After making their way down the pavement, pullers and spectators can enjoy lunch by the Kenyon VFW Auxiliary inside the Kenyon VFW from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gunderson House tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with no tours scheduled for Sunday.
Families are encouraged to make their way to Depot Park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a Family Fun Day, which includes free inflatables provided by Kenyon Snowdrifters, free face painting, and free petting zoo and pony rides provided by Barrett Farms.
Ice Queen, an area ice cream truck, will be at Depot Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 20% of the sales will be donated to the K-W Education Foundation.
Rose Fest regatta returns for its second year at 2 p.m. at the Kenyon Pool. Participants test out their boat-making skills using only duct tape and cardboard. The person who makes their way down the pool the quickest wins first prize of $50, with second place receiving $30, and third place receiving $20.
The event has become a highlight for many, including the Ament family. Bailey said her family “loves” the inflatables at the park, and most recently have added the regatta challenge to their list of favorites.
Events scattered throughout the afternoon include a noon euchre tournament and 3 p.m. bean bag tournament, both at the Kenyon Muni; and family bingo inside the Kenyon VFW from 5-7 p.m.
The Dads take the stage at the Kenyon Muni from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for all ages, with a $10 cover charge.
Sunday
Sunday’s main attraction is the parade, featuring both the K-W High School Marching Band and Shriner Units, which makes its way through downtown beginning at 1 p.m.
The shriners are a highlight of the parade for many, including Dks Schiller, who also enjoys the car show.
The Zumbrota Community Band performs at Kenyon Veterans Park at 3 p.m., leading attendees into the 4 p.m. Field of Flags Closing Ceremony at Veterans Park.
Serving as a way to pay tribute and remember those who fought for American’s freedoms, community members have the opportunity to purchase a suggested $20 flag tribute to honor, celebrate or remember a loved one or friend at Kenyon Veteran’s Memorial Park throughout the weekend of Rose Fest.
Of the community celebration, Yvette Perez Stevenson particularly appreciates seeing the community gather together and partake in the events for all ages to enjoy.