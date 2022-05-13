Red Wing will receive Safe Routes to School (SRTS) grants that will be used to make it safer for students at Sunnyside and Twin Bluff Schools to walk and bike to school and help create a plan for the Burnside School to get more students walking and biking.
The infrastructure grant will be used to put in place reduced speed zones near Sunnyside and Twin Bluff Schools that will be enforced when children are present. The projects will include the installation of speed zone signage on key walking routes to these schools.
The infrastructure grant will also be used to make the crossing at the Twin Bluff Road/Spruce Drive/Hallstrom Drive intersection safer by constructing pedestrian ramps and shortening the crossing distance by incorporating curb extensions. The curb extensions are also designed to improve motorist sightlines and slow the turning vehicles. The intersection is on key walking routes located between both schools.
A 2020 survey at both schools found concerns among parents to let their child walk or bike to school due to speed of traffic, and the safety of intersections and crossings.
“School speed zones and safer streets crossings help improve the safety of children walking and biking to school. They also help parents feel more comfortable allowing their children to walk and bike, which is important for all the benefits those activities bring to students,” said Jay Owens, City Engineer/Engineering Director.
The second SRTS grant is a planning grant that will be used to help Burnside School plan and strategize on how to increase the number of students who choose to walk and bike both to and from school and within the community. The ultimate goal of the plan is to provide the school with a better sense of how to move forward to improve traffic congestion, get students more active and ready to learn and improve the overall health of the community.
The Planning Assistance grant is not a specific amount, but MnDOT provides technical assistance and consultants to put together a SRTS plan. The Infrastructure Grant totals $240,000 and was secured with the help of Goodhue County Health and Human Services Public Health Division’s Live Well Goodhue County project. Live Well Goodhue County is funded, in part, by the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP). SHIP is a state-based program that works at the local level to support healthier communities by expanding opportunities for active living, healthy eating and commercial tobacco-free living.
“The benefits of providing safe and secure routes to walk or bike to school are vast,” said Megan Roschen, Live Well Goodhue County Coordinator. “Not only does it help students be better prepared for a day of learning, but it also gives kids the opportunity to increase the amount of physical activity they are doing, leading to improvements in both physical and mental health.”
Minnesota Safe Routes to School Program was created by the Minnesota Legislature to improve safety, reduce traffic and improve air quality near schools. It is managed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.