Once the snow melts away from the ground each year, a small white wildflower sprouts from the dirt of three southeastern Minnesota counties. Then, in just a few weeks, it disappears.

minnesota dwarf trout lily 3.jpg

The Minnesota dwarf trout lily is smaller than a dime. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
minnesota dwarf trout lily 2.jpg

Big Woods State Park Minnesota DNR Naturalist Andy Wendt points out the rare Minnesota dwarf trout lily to Patty Huseth, of Shoreview, and Alyssa Jenkins, of Duluth. He and volunteers are at Big Woods each weekend to educate about the rare when it is in bloom. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
minnesota dwarf trout lily w labels.jpg

The Minnesota dwarf trout lily is distinguishable from its larger cousin, the white trout lily, by its size and its usual four or five petals. The white trout lily has six. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
minnesota dwarf trout lily 1.jpg

The Minnesota dwarf trout lily is extraordinarily rare. It grows in three counties in the world — Rice, Goodhue and Steele — and only blooms for a few months of the year. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

