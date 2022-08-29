Oohs and aahs filled the Kenyon City Council Chambers Thursday morning as youth had a firsthand look at some unique creatures. 

Melissa with RAD Zoo in Medford shows a white tree frog to an audience Thursday in the Kenyon City Council Chambers. The grog is found in Australia and changes colors based on the weather conditions. It has stickers on the end of its toes so it can stay stuck on the trees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Blanding's turtle will grow to be two times the size of its current state and is classified as a swimming turtle. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

 
The elongated tortoise can live 40 to 50 years in the wild. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A line of kids waiting for a chance to touch the boa constrictor and tortoise forms around the Kenyon City Council Chambers. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Young attendees get their first look at Louise, the boa constrictor Thursday in the Kenyon City Council Chambers. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Bearded dragons bob their heads to communicate with one another and can run up to 9 miles per hour. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kingsnakes are one of the most common snakes found in North America and live in a variety of habitats. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Peaches is a corn snake is a North American species of rat snakes. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Louise the boa constrictor is 7 feet long and eats rats. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Squirt the American alligator sits in the arm of Melissa with RAD Zoo in Medford. Squirt has a piece of black tape around her mouth to keep everyone safe because her teeth are very sharp. She is about 5 years old. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Wyatt Caron greets Louise the boa constrictor with a warm "Hi" and pet on the head. He said the snake was softer than he thought it would be. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com) 

 

