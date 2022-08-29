Melissa with RAD Zoo in Medford shows a white tree frog to an audience Thursday in the Kenyon City Council Chambers. The grog is found in Australia and changes colors based on the weather conditions. It has stickers on the end of its toes so it can stay stuck on the trees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Squirt the American alligator sits in the arm of Melissa with RAD Zoo in Medford. Squirt has a piece of black tape around her mouth to keep everyone safe because her teeth are very sharp. She is about 5 years old. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Oohs and aahs filled the Kenyon City Council Chambers Thursday morning as youth had a firsthand look at some unique creatures.
Kenyon Public Library wrapped up its summer learning program with a visit from the Reptile and Amphibians Discovery Zoo in Medford.
Young attendees had a chance to see a white tree frog, Blanding's turtle, elongated tortoise, bearded dragon, sheltopusik legless lizard, kingsnake, corn snake, boa constrictor, and an American alligator.
The free event was for people of all ages. Following the program, kids lined up for a chance to touch the boa constrictor and the tortoise.
Kenyon Public Library’s Youth Services/Assistant Librarian Dawn Brossard brought her tortoise named Sheldon for kids to visit while on their way to check out some books.
