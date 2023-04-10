IMG_6642-topaz-X3.jpg

A kid high fives the Easter bunny, during Saturday’s Easter egg hunt at Depot Park in Kenyon.
IMG_6602-topaz-2-X5.jpg

The calm before the storm, hundreds of Easter eggs lay in Depot Park in Kenyon on Saturday.
IMG_6616-topaz-X4.jpg

A little girl leans down to grab an egg for her Minnie Mouse basket. (Photo courtesy of Steve Loftness)
IMG_6621-topaz-X4.jpg

A little girl shows her parents the bounty of her hunt.
IMG_6622-topaz-X4.jpg

Kids line up, at the ready, at Depot Park for Kenyon’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday. (Photos courtesy of Steve Loftness)
IMG_6625-topaz-X4.jpg

As the hunt begins, dozens of kids topple over one another, in a quest to collect more eggs than the others.

