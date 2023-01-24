It's Paraprofessionals Recognition Week in Minnesota.
"The support and services provided by paraprofessionals are integral to student achievement, resulting in more effective and successful Minnesota schools," says a proclamation from Gov. Tim Walz. The state and its Department of Education "recognize the important role that paraprofessionals play in ensuring educational success."
Paraprofessionals are workers who provide focus to individual students and small groups, help with behavior management, and support students with disabilities.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen said, "Thank you to all our paraprofessionals for your hard work by going above and beyond every day.”
Dawn Berquam is a paraprofessional at Kenyon Wanamingo high school and middle school. She assists students who have individual education plans.
“I give them guidance,” Berquam said. “Some of these students are tested and they qualify for services or they’re observed and qualify.”
All of her students are what she calls “mainstream,” meaning they’re all part of main classes. If a student qualifies, Berquam may pull a student out of class for a brief time to give them individual support.
“If you're doing a math problem, I take them through, ‘what is the next step?’ If they struggle with reading, we sound out words. Whatever they need help with, I help them.”
Berquam is a Faribault native who came to Kenyon after marrying a Kenyon man.
“I love to see the kids when they have a sense of accomplishment," she said. "Sometimes for some students, I'm just sitting there guiding them along and they really have done it themselves.”
According to a state news release, Minnesota is home to more than 20,000 paraprofessionals who "provide services in multiple settings within schools, including support for instruction, student activities and individual students, as well as numerous other tasks that contribute to educational success."