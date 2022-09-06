The Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School Commons was filled with incoming seventh through 12th graders eager to check their schedules and meet their teachers Wednesday evening. 

Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School students and their families gathered in the commons area Wednesday evening to find their schedules, fill out paperwork and pay fees for the new school year. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parents and students walk the hallways of the middle/high school before the welcome-back address began Wednesday evening. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Families file into the auditorium for a welcome-back greeting by 7-12 Principal Matt Ryan. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
High School English language arts teacher Rebecca Kunesh catches up with a student and adult during the 7-12 open house. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kenyon-Wanamingo 7-12 staff line up on the stage to introduce themselves to those in the audience. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Edwards brothers smile for a photo along a bank of lockers with their schedules in hand. Pictured from left is Owen, grade 10, and Caleb, grade eight. The Edwards family recently moved to the Kenyon area from South Dakota. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Jett Smith, grade 10, checks out his new locker for the 2022-23 school year at Kenyon-Wanamingo. Smith is involved in a few extracurricular activities and looks forward to being back with his friends. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The open house event included a chance for students to interact with staff members from all areas. Pictured from left are ninth grader Tate Lewis-Douville, seventh grader Kyle Peltier, school social worker Carrie Anderson and special education teacher Conrad Masberg. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

