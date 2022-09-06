The Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School Commons was filled with incoming seventh through 12th graders eager to check their schedules and meet their teachers Wednesday evening.
An open house for high school students included time for parents and students to fill out paperwork, check locker combinations, find classrooms and hear a welcome back address with Principal Matt Ryan.
"It's great to see the hall filled with students tonight," Ryan said to those gathered in the auditorium.
Like other years, Ryan said the goal of the open house event is to start the year off in a positive way. Items of discussion included handbook language. Attendance and school safety will be two areas focused on this school year.
Ryan also encouraged students to find a way to get involved beyond their academic schedule. He listed off the many fine arts and extracurricular activities that are available.
On top of the traditional extracurriculars like athletics, cheerleading, Knowledge Bowl, math team, FFA, NHS, FCCLA, speech, and trap clubs, recently added clubs include fishing and chess.
New to this year's slate of opportunities is a youth coding league for seventh and eighth graders.
Ryan also introduced an addition of Wayfinder's social emotional learning curriculum, which supports student mental and emotional well-being.
"We've been looking for social emotional learning curriculum for a while now," Ryan said.
Four minutes from each period were removed from Wednesdays to create a 28-minute block of time for students in grades 5-12 to meet with their advisors and go through the curriculum.
The welcome back address also included introductions of over 30 staff, eight of which are new teachers for grades 5-12.
Along with new teachers there are a few new students in the building. The Edwards family moved to the area from South Dakota. Rob attended the open house event with his two sons Caleb, grade eight, and Owen, grade 10.
While checking his locker combination, Caleb said he and his brother were looking forward to meeting other fellow students and making new friends this year.
Caleb prefers math, whereas Owen enjoys learning a little bit of every subject. Rob said a new job opportunity brought him and his family to Kenyon. He is set to step into the role of pastor at Aspelund Emmanuel Lutheran Church, north of Bombay.
Down toward the agricultural/science/shop wing, 10th grader Jett Smith also was going through his locker combination. He was alongside his parents and fellow 10th grader Devon Kreisler.
Jett and Devon are on the fishing club together and are looking forward to their next tournament Sept. 9.
Jett also is participating again this year in basketball, strength and conditioning, and FFA. Devon looks forward to being on the trap team.
Of the new school year, Jett said he was looking forward to getting back together with his friends and being able to drive to school once obtaining his drivers license.
Seventh grader Kyle Peltier is eager to join chess and robotics clubs this school year.
While already a part of various clubs last year, ninth-grader Tate Lewis-Douville is looking forward to checking out other clubs and getting to know everyone again.
"I feel like everyone changes so much over the year," Lewis-Douville said.