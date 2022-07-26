Farmstead Adventures 2

A kayaker approaches the mills ruins in downtown Dundas on the Cannon River. (Photo courtesy of Farmstead Outdoor Adventures)

The summer of 2022 has been a busy one for the Farmstead Bike Shop as it prepares for its upcoming move to a new expanded location in downtown Northfield in the site that formerly housed Bierman’s Furniture on Division Street.

Farmstead Adventures 1

Farmstead Outdoor Adventures offers kayak rentals and trips on the Cannon River near Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Farmstead Outdoor Adventures)
Farmstead Adventures 3

Some of the scenic river bluffs that line the Cannon River between Northfield and Faribault.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Load comments