Since its founding over a half-century ago, Three Rivers Community Action’s focal point has been lifting individuals out of poverty. Over the years the nonprofit organization’s reach has grown from 100 people served annually to 15,000 a year.
“We do a needs assessment every three years,” said Jenny Larson, executive director of Three Rivers Community Action. “What are the needs at the local level and what can we do to address those needs. We do transportation, housing, energy assistance, Meals on Wheels. It’s kinda evolved that way and continues to evolve.”
Three Rivers is now taking over the Meals On Wheels program for Kenyon, which was formerly run by Kenyon Senior Living. The nonprofit senior living home approached Three Rivers about taking over the private program. With only a matter of weeks, Three Rivers had to decide if it was financially feasible. Thanks to a monetary donation from Kenyon United Methodist Church, Three Rivers decided to adopt the program.
“They have committed to donate to us every year,” said Carla Pearson, manager of Kenyon Meals On Wheels. “Our funding is limited. We really needed this community donation to do this.”
The meals will contain the same essentials — a protein, a hot vegetable, a starch, milk, bread and a dessert.
Meals on Wheels delivers meals supplied by Semcac, a low-income assistance program in Minnesota. Three Rivers and Semcac only provide meals that are nutritious and healthy.
Both programs also work closely with those in need and take into account any dietary restrictions or health needs. An individual must be 60 years or older to qualify for a meal.
“We make sure the meal program we have works for their needs,” Larson said.
At the end of each month, a letter will be sent to each client encouraging a donation based on the amount of meals delivered to their home in a month. Suggested donations for each meal is $4.50 for those over 60, and $7 for those under 60.
“We’ve been doing this program in Wabasha, Goodhue and Rice County for over 50 years,” Pearson said.
Similarly, the Hiawathaland Auxiliary Regional Transit (HART) primarily supports low-income families and individuals with difficulties leaving their homes, which may include the elderly, people with disabilities, or people without access to their own transportation.
Dianne Ford runs the volunteer driver service. In some cases, public transportation may not travel to specific areas where a person may need to go. HART works in conjunction with local public transportation to provide people with transportation to areas where buses don’t go. Drivers must be 21 years of age and have a valid driver’s license, among a few other prerequisites.
Both HART and Meals On Wheels rely heavily on volunteers, the most of the nonprofit’s 50 service programs.
“We’re continually recruiting folks who might want to help their neighbors out in various ways,” Larson said.
The HART program covers communities in Rice, Goodhue, and Wabasha counties. Meals On Wheels covers just as many communities in these areas, including: Cannon Falls, Faribault, Goodhue, Lonsdale, Mazeppa, Pine Island, Wabasha, Wanamingo and Zumbrota
“We’ll be adding Kenyon soon,” Larson said. “We just recently added Lonsdale. We’re now in 11 communities.”