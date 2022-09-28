More than two decades after the lights went out for the last time, and more than a century after it was constructed, the historic Kenyon High School will be remembered in a touching community memorial near where the building once stood.
The School Memorial has been in the works since the building itself was demolished in 2013 after a lengthy battle. No sooner had the building come down than several classes of the old high school began determinedly plotting the new monument.
Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board Member Kevin Anderson helped to organize the project, although he never attended Kenyon High School. Instead, he joined the project years ago as a longtime teacher and booster of the district and as a local historian.
For Anderson, the monument serves as a much deserved memorial to teachers, students and staff. Although he never experienced that firsthand as a student, he said that the outstanding contributions of Kenyon High School’s many graduates speak for themselves.
“The facility was a wonderful facility, but it was really about the people who went out into the world,” Anderson said.
Julie Praus, the project’s architectural designer, added that the building itself was certainly first class as well. While little remains, the stone art entrance preserved as part of the monument provides a brilliant example of fine tuned workmanship that has stood the test of time.
Like Anderson, Praus had no direct experience attending Kenyon High School. However, she does offer 45 years of architectural experience and a love for historic preservation which has made her a natural to help lead the project.
Praus said that, when a friend asked her to join the committee tasked with helping to preserve a small, stately piece of Kenyon history, she jumped at the opportunity. Even with all of the fine architecture she’s seen, the impeccable craftsmanship of old Kenyon High School’s pediments is second to none.
“It’s just amazing that those pieces, other than the word Kenyon, were all hand carved,” she said. “You just don’t see that anymore; nobody builds a building with hand carved stone pieces on it.”
Nearly a decade of planning has finally seen the monument come to fruition, thanks to the support of First English Lutheran Church, the High School’s longtime neighbor, as well as backing from hundreds of Kenyonites.
Beneath the pediments now rest 325 personalized pavers, commemorating and remembering some of Kenyon High School’s most unforgettable students. Interspersed with them are blank pavers, perhaps waiting to one day be replaced by new personalized pavers, which can be bought from the Memorial Committee.
Thanks to the pavers, future generations of Kenyon-Wanamingo students will be able to stop by for a minute and think about the students who long preceded them — and imagine what exciting successes may be in store for their own lives.
“We have students who became scientists, who worked on the space program, because of the wonderful education that they got,” Anderson said. “The ones who didn’t move out of the area have become very integral parts of the community — that too shows the quality of the education they received.”