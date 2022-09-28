Kenyon School Monument 1

A new monument located at the old Kenyon High School property on Forest Street in Kenyon (next to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church) honors the school’s history, along with its people. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

More than two decades after the lights went out for the last time, and more than a century after it was constructed, the historic Kenyon High School will be remembered in a touching community memorial near where the building once stood.

Kenyon School Monument 2

Construction is ongoing at the monument to the old Kenyon High School. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Kenyon School Monument 3

Former students and staff of the old Kenyon High School can sign on to get their name etched in pavers at the new monument. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

