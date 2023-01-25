A man’s house is his castle. In Kenyon and Wanamingo, the schools quite literally became the children’s castle.
Kenyon Wanamingo Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), with the help of community programs, constructed a large playhouse resembling a castle. Kenyon and Wanamingo share schools between the towns, in essence creating a kingdom, fitting for a school whose mascot is the Knights.
The ECFE is trying to build a community, or a kingdom in their case.
Tara Haugen is the district’s new early childhood education coordinator and also teaches classes. During her first year she is developing ideas for what direction to take ECFE in. Next year, she says she will start work to improve the programs.
Both the castle and Haugen’s ECFE classes are meant to stimulate development for young children. Haugen pays attention to every function of development such as motor skills and memory. During one class she practiced rhyming with the children.
“Rhyme Time and is all about the cognitive development,” Haugen said. “Each week is a different domain. So we’ve had a couple of weeks on cognitive development, we’ve had fine motor development and then next week, we’ll probably do art. We did a social emotional one and that one was singing lullabies.”
Haugen and ECFE also aim to find ways to stimulate development in children that parents can employ at home. Most of her crafts and activities are made up of items that are commonly found at home. She filled a bag with Cheerios and small wheels to help young Vivian explore her sensory development.
“My goal is to try to grow the program. I’m really trying to build community involvement. In the programming that we do here,” Haugen said. “It really is child and caregiver working and playing together.”
While the castles were built in 2019, the pandemic delayed their opening. The first anniversary of their eventual opening is next month.
The castles are open for the public from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 6-7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in Kenyon and from 10-11 a.m. Mondays and 6-7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month in Wanamingo. There is a $3 entrance fee per family.