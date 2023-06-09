The city of Nerstrand is in need of two new city councilors and a city clerk.

Nerstrand City Hall 1.jpg

Nerstrand, a town of 300 on the eastern edge of Rice County, lost its clerk and two city councilors. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134 or kristine.goodrich@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Load comments