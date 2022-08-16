Gold mining, apple cider slushies, and zombies are just a few of the many new things you can see this week at the Steele County Free Fair. The office and grounds have been buzzing with activity as vendors, food trucks, rides and more arrive and prepare for the largest county fair in Minnesota.

2022 Steele County Free Fair

Preparations are underway for the 2022 Steele County Free Fair which officially opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Steele County Free Fair

Games and prizes are being set up near the grandstands in preparations for the SCFF. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Steele County Free Fair

A new coin toss attraction has been added to the fountain inside the Great Outdoors Center. After tossing a coin into one of the three baskets, lights and sirens will go off. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Steele County Free Fair

The beer gardens got an upgrade this year with brand new garage doors on the west side of the building. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

