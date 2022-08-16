Gold mining, apple cider slushies, and zombies are just a few of the many new things you can see this week at the Steele County Free Fair. The office and grounds have been buzzing with activity as vendors, food trucks, rides and more arrive and prepare for the largest county fair in Minnesota.
Every available vendor spot has been filled this year, according to fair secretary Vickie Deml. Of the nearly 500 vendors inside and out, Deml said around 50 are brand new to the fair this year.
Two outdoor attractions that Ben Olson is particularly excited for include the “Wreck it Room” and Zombie PaintBall.
“The paintball is going to be really cool, down by the dinosaur show. From what I understand, people will be dressed up like zombies and you have to ‘survive,’” laughed Olson, who is a superintendent for the indoor concessions at the fair. “There’s also going to be a wreck room where people can go in and smash objects.”
These rooms have become increasingly popular around the country, also referred to as “rage rooms.” These attractions get people suited up in safety glasses, helmets, and gloves while they enter a room and smash everyday objects with bats, sledge hammers and other objects.
Poppy’s Prospecting is also new this year. Olson said kids and families of all ages will be able to slip back into the days of the gold rush and pan for their own gold and perhaps some other trinkets.
A familiar face from Downtown Thursday’s will also be making her debut at the Steele County Free Fair with her authentic and mostly gluten free Puerto Rican cuisine. Owner of La Borinqua Amanda Velaquez said she was excited to participate in her first Downtown Thursday event in July. Her blue truck was also seen in Central Park during the August event.
Velaquez said she was unsure if she would be able to participate in the fair this year, but once she learned she had secured a vendor spot she was elated, stating she can’t wait to experience her first fair in Owatonna as a vendor instead of a guest.
Deml said Diventuri Concessions is returning after several years away this year. The food vendor is known for their deep fried mashed potatoes on a stick.
“They used to come every year a while back and they stopped coming for a while, but they’re back this year which is exciting,” she said.
Fair guests can also get a taste of homemade olive oil, apple cider slushies, jams and cream puff kabobs from several new vendors in the Four Seasons Centre and around the grounds of the fair.
“We’re over excited,” Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said. “It’s go time. It’s fun time. Right now we’re just making sure everything is in place to go off without a hitch.”
Some may have noticed the pit for coin tossing in the Great Outdoor Center, which had been a staple for decades, was missing last year. Kevin Dillemuth, who has been involved in the fair for more than 16 years and is now the superintendent of the GOC, said he realized last year how much the kids missed having the pit to toss coins into. He decided to do something about it, and add a fun contraption to the fountain in the center of the building.
“I built it myself with some censors, masks and lights,” he said. “It should be easy for them to get a coin into and we’ll have a spot where they can trade cash for coins. All you have to do is toss one in there and the lights and sounds will play.”
Dillemuth also commended the Fair Board on their commitment to reinvesting in the fair. He pointed out new garage doors being installed on the Beer Gardens, which are more modern looking and what he declared a much needed upgrade.
There will be plenty more to see and experience at the 2022 Steele County Free Fair, which officially opened Tuesday.