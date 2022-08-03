Kenyon VFW Auxiliary members

Kenyon VFW Auxiliary Post #141 members are busy preparing for a visit from National President of the VFW of the United States Auxiliary on Aug. 16. Veterans, VFW Auxiliary members, and community members are invited to a lunch at the Kenyon VFW at noon. Pictured from left are VFW Auxiliary Post #141 members and state officers, State Banner Bearer Linda Germundson, State Secretary/Treasurer, and Chief of Staff Laurie Dale and State Auxiliary President Sonia Tatge. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Jane Reape, the recently elected national president of the VFW of the United States Auxiliary, is on a quest to travel to all 50 states. Reape will visit the Boulevard of Roses on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

