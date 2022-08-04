Kenyon Night to Unite_10.jpg

Kenyon Police Department Administrative Assistant Linda Bean and Officer Brian Homeier serve National Night Out attendees hot dogs. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Kenyon's Depot Park was a hot spot for free entertainment on Aug. 2.

Andrew and Catherine Foxhoven pose for a photo in the front seat of Kenyon Police Department's squad car during National Night Out Aug. 2. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Children could also explore the back seat of the squad car. Pictured are Foxhoven siblings Zellie, right, and Leo. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Alex Keller sits proudly in the passenger seat of the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department's truck. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Young attendees of the National Night Out event enjoy the fire hose being converted into a sprinkler to cool down on the hot day. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Abigail and Olivia Lerfald are eager to be raised up in the Kenyon Municipal Utilities boom truck bucket during National Night Out on Aug. 2. Children were safely strapped in before the bucket was lifted off the ground. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon Municipal Utilities boom truck lifts Arwyn Sweet and Cora Otteson up about 50 feet. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Goodhue County Health and Human Services summer intern Whitney Isaacson looks for community feedback on the top health issues during the National Night Out event. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kenyon Police Department bags were just one of many things children could take home with them Tuesday night. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

