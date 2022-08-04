Abigail and Olivia Lerfald are eager to be raised up in the Kenyon Municipal Utilities boom truck bucket during National Night Out on Aug. 2. Children were safely strapped in before the bucket was lifted off the ground. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kenyon's Depot Park was a hot spot for free entertainment on Aug. 2.
The humid temperatures didn't deter people of all ages from attending Kenyon Police Department's annual National Night Out event.
The new location of the event, changed from last year's setting in downtown Kenyon, allowed close proximity to the Kenyon Pool for attendees to cool down.
Among the free hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverages were swag bags with items from the Kenyon Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. From the Police Department, Chief Jeff Sjoblom, administrative assistant Linda Bean, and officers Mitch Taylor, Brian Homeier, and Dan Englund were all on site to serve food and visit with the community.
The department also had a squad car available for children to sit in, with other photo opportunities to follow down the street.
The Foxhoven siblings, of Nerstrand, were eager to pose for a photo with Catherine and Andrew in the front, and Zellie and Leo in the back.
Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department had a few vehicles from its fleet out for children to climb both in and out of.
Alex Keller sat in the passengers seat of the fire truck toward the beginning of the three-hour event, and watched as other children climbed in and out of the backseat of the truck.
Children could also try their hand at knocking two small cones down with the fire hose. The fireman who helped guide the hose for the children would then turn the nozzle to turn the hose into a sprinkler. Many young attendees took that as an opportunity to cool off.
Back by popular demand were boom truck rides provided by Kenyon Municipal Utilities Water and Electric Department staff.
Abigail and Olivia Lerfald were among the children eager for a ride in the boom truck's bucket. After being carefully strapped in, the sisters grinned from ear to ear while the bucket rose higher and higher off the ground.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services summer intern Whitney Isaacson also participated in National Night Out with a research project. Isaacson has spent her summer at community events, seeking the community's feedback on what they think are the biggest health issues in the county.
The data will be used to see what the county can do to improve these issues, along with assistance from Mayo Clinic in Red Wing.
