Bald eagles are often seen while soaring in the sky or perched around the carcass of a deceased animal. 

National Eagle Center eagle ambassadors are considered "non-releasable" due to injuries sustained prior to their arrival and provide visitors with a unique and up-close encounter. Latsch arrived at the center after being rescued by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and a local cruise boat on an island outside of Winona in 2016. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
National Eagle Center's Grant Fogt and a volunteer from the audience show attendees how long the largest known bald eagle nest measures: 9 feet across and 21 feet deep. The average size is 4 to 5 feet in diameter and 2 to 4 feet deep. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Four attendees from the audience see what their arm length resembles. The majority reached the blue area, meaning their arm span is similar to that of a turkey's wing span. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
National Eagle Center Avian Education Specialist Grant Fogt introduces attendees to Latsch the bald eagle ambassador Wednesday at the Kenyon Public Library. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

