U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman speaks at an event held by Safe Horizon, a non-profit victim services agency, in front of Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan residence as they raise awareness for New York State’s Child Services Act, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in New York. During the news conference, Berman said Britain’s Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him about his dealings with the late millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)