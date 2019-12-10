Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 10. Karzai, whose final years in power were characterized by a cantankerous relationship with the United States, said on Tuesday that Washington used blackmail and corruption to manipulate his officials, undermine his government and foment violence among the country’s many factions. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)