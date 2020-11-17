FILE — In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, then-Montverde Academy’s Cade Cunningham (1) drives against an unidentified IMG Academy defender during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Oklahoma State could have a year to remember, even if it doesn’t end in the NCAA Tournament. Freshman point guard Cade Cunningham, a preseason Associated Press All-American, stayed at Oklahoma State despite the NCAA banning the Cowboys from postseason play this season. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)