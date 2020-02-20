In this Sunday, Feb. 16 photo Baptist Pastor Clifford Maung, third from left, recites a prayer as Chin Sai, center, and Myint Myint Swe, right, prepare food following services at the Overseas Burmese Christian Fellowship in Boston. All three are immigrants from Myanmar, also known as Burma. Confusion, sorrow and outrage are rippling across some immigrant communities after the announcement of a Trump administration policy that is expected to all but shut down family-based immigration from four countries, including Myanmar. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)