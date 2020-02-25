Honorary Muse actress Jennifer Coolidge throws beads from The Shoe float along with over one thousand members of the Krewe of Muses as it celebrates its 20th year with 26 floats on the uptown route with the theme ‘2020 Visions-NostradaMuse Sees All’ in New Orleans, La. Friday, Feb. 21. Featured floats are: The shoe, the Sirens, the Bathtub, Muses Ducks and the Goddessy float. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)