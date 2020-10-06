FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans' practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, giving them the potential to reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans had no positive tests Monday and continued that trend Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)